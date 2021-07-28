Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 28 July 2021
Advertisement

Simone Biles withdraws from individual all-around gymnastics event

The defending champion is not competing as she prioritises her mental health.

By AFP Wednesday 28 Jul 2021, 7:42 AM
54 minutes ago 1,665 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5507816
Image: PA
Image: PA

DEFENDING CHAMPION SIMONE Biles has withdrawn from the final of the Olympic individual all-around gymnastics competition due to ongoing concerns over her mental health, USA Gymnastics confirmed on Wednesday.

“After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

The US federation said a decision on whether Biles would compete in individual event finals would be taken following daily evaluation.

“Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s individual event finals,” USAG added.

Jade Carey will will replace Biles in the all-around final.

“We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritising her well-being,” the statement said. “Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Biles’ decision to pull out of the all-around comes after her stunning withdrawal early in Tuesday’s team final in Tokyo.

The 24-year-old superstar — one of the faces of the Olympics — abruptly scratched from the competition after one rotation citing mental health concerns.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie