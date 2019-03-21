This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I feel like my body is kind of falling apart' - Olympic superstar Biles to retire after Tokyo 2020

The all-conquering gymnast, 22, is the first woman to win four all-around world titles.

By Caoimhin Reilly Thursday 21 Mar 2019, 6:56 PM
American gymnast Simone Biles.
Image: Imago/PA Images
American gymnast Simone Biles.
Image: Imago/PA Images

AMERICAN GYMNAST SIMONE Biles is planning to retire from the sport after the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 22-year-old, who last year became the first woman to win four all-around world titles at the championships in Qatar, admits the physical toll of the discipline means the upcoming Olympics is likely to be the last time she competes at.

“I definitely plan for the Tokyo Olympics to be my last,” the BBC report Biles as saying.

“I feel like my body’s gone through a lot and it’s kind of just falling apart – not that you can actually tell, but I really feel it a lot of the time.

“I am in pain most of the time, but it kind of feels right because if you are not in pain, it is almost like you could be doing more.

I definitely plan for the Tokyo Olympics to be my last. I feel like my body is kind of falling apart."

Biles is currently in London to perform an exhibition and act as a judge at the Superstars of Gymnastics event at the O2 Arena on Saturday.

Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne dissect Ireland’s disappointing Six Nations campaign, and discuss the pros and cons of rugby’s new law proposals in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Caoimhin Reilly
caoimhin@the42.ie

