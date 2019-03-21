'I feel like my body is kind of falling apart' - Olympic superstar Biles to retire after Tokyo 2020

AMERICAN GYMNAST SIMONE Biles is planning to retire from the sport after the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 22-year-old, who last year became the first woman to win four all-around world titles at the championships in Qatar, admits the physical toll of the discipline means the upcoming Olympics is likely to be the last time she competes at.

“I definitely plan for the Tokyo Olympics to be my last,” the BBC report Biles as saying.

“I feel like my body’s gone through a lot and it’s kind of just falling apart – not that you can actually tell, but I really feel it a lot of the time.

“I am in pain most of the time, but it kind of feels right because if you are not in pain, it is almost like you could be doing more.

I definitely plan for the Tokyo Olympics to be my last. I feel like my body is kind of falling apart.”

Biles is currently in London to perform an exhibition and act as a judge at the Superstars of Gymnastics event at the O2 Arena on Saturday.

