Simone Biles caps off stunning return with 20th world gymnastics title

SIMONE BILES CLAIMED her 20th world title as she led the United States to a seventh straight women’s team gold at the world gymnastics championships in Antwerp on Wednesday.

Biles returned from a two-year absence to help the United States extend their domination going back to 2011, in the absence of Russia, the last team to beat them in a major competition.

The Americans scored 167.729 points to take gold ahead of Brazil (165.530) with Olympic hosts France winning bronze (164.064).

Biles won her 26th world medal in the Flemish city where she rose to prominence 10 years ago, winning four medals, including two gold.

She has made an impressive comeback, two years after the gruelling Tokyo Olympics.

Arriving in Japan as the big favourite thanks to her four titles won five years earlier in Rio, Biles broke down in full view of a global audience, withdrawing from most of the events.

She then explained that she was fighting against “twisties”, a temporary mental block whereby gymnasts lose their sense of where they are in the air, with the risk of injury when they land.

The US superstar can add to her titles this week having taken top spot in qualifying for the all-around, vault, beam and floor.

