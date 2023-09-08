Sinclair Armstrong and Jonathan Afolabi called up to Ireland squad

STRIKERS SINCLAIR ARMSTRONG and Jonathan Afolabi have been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad to face the Netherlands on Sunday.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has moved to replace Brighton striker Evan Ferguson, who pulled out of the squad earlier in the week due to injury, and Preston North End striker Will Keane, who suffered an injury in last night’s 2-0 defeat to France and has returned home.

Armstrong, who has scored one goal in five league appearances for QPR this season, has been promoted from the Ireland U21 squad ahead of their games against Turkey and San Marino.

Afolabi scored 11 goals in 27 matches for Bohemians this season, and links up with the squad ahead of Sunday’s Uefa Euro 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands at the Aviva Stadium.