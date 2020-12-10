BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 10 December 2020
All-Ireland four-in-a-row chasers Dublin receive timely boost as captain Aherne returns to training

The St Sylvester’s forward picked up the injury in her side’s All-Ireland semi-final victory over Armagh.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 10 Dec 2020, 3:05 PM
Dublin captain Sinéad Aherne after winning last year's All-Ireland final.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

DUBLIN CAPTAIN SINÉAD Aherne says she has returned to training ahead of their All-Ireland final against Cork after recovering from a hamstring tweak.

The St Sylvester’s star, who is hoping to captain her side to a four-in-a-row, picked up the injury towards the end of the first half in Dubin’s semi-final win over Armagh.

She was withdrawn from the action at Kingspan Breffni Park and missed “a few sessions” after their victory which sent them through to their seventh final on the bounce.

Her return to training is a timely boost for Mick Bohan’s charges ahead of their Croke Park showdown with Cork on 20 December.

“Training is going well so hoping to be in contention for selection next week,” she explained to the media.

“I just felt a little tweak with the hamstring. It was possibly a case that I could have continued on but just the night was cold and probably had been coming off the back of a water break and just hadn’t quite warmed up again so [it] was just a little tweak.

“I missed a few sessions but [I'm] back on the pitch so I’m good for Sunday week.”

