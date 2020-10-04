BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sinéad Diver finishes eighth as Kosgei retains London Marathon title

Elite race was run on 1.5-mile loops around St James Park in wet conditions.

By AFP Sunday 4 Oct 2020, 10:23 AM
Diver: finished in 02:27:07.
Image: PA
Image: PA

SINÉAD DIVER FINISHED eighth in the women’s elite race at the London Marathon as Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei retained her title with a brilliant solo run.

Kosgei clocked 2:18:58, crossing the line ahead of American Sarah Hall, who timed a personal best of 2:22:01 with a thrilling sprint finish.

Hall overhauled Ruth Chepngetich in the final strides, beating Kenya’s world champion to second place by just four seconds.

Australia’s Diver — who was born in Belmullet, County Mayo —  finished in 02:27:07, the wet conditions not allowing the 43-year-old to better her PB of 2:24:11 set in last year’s race.

Originally due to be run in April, this year’s race was rescheduled to October because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rather than the usual mazy run around the streets of the British capital, the course this time around featured 19 1.5-mile loops around St James Park, with the iconic Buckingham Palace framing the finish line.

“The weather is not good, so we struggled,” Kosgei said of rainy, cold conditions.

“It’s wonderful to race,” she told BBC. “We have not prepared well due to the pandemic. I struggled up to the moment I finished.

“I will be well prepared for good results next year.”

© – AFP, 2020

