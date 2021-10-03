Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sinéad Diver finishes 12th as Lemma, Jepkosgei win London Marathon

Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma and Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei took the honours in London.

By The42 Team Sunday 3 Oct 2021, 12:12 PM
39 minutes ago 608 Views 0 Comments
Jepkosgei: New York Marathon champion won in 2:17:43.
Image: PA
Image: PA

BELMULLET NATIVE SINÉAD Diver finished 12th in the 2021 London Marathon on Sunday morning, won by Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei.

Diver — who represents Australia — held off Alemu Megertu in a final push to the line as she crossed in 2:27:16.

The 44-year-old’s time was a little over three minutes slower than her marathon PB of 2:24:11, set in London two years ago, but considerably quicker than the 2:31 which she ran in testing conditions to finish 10th in the Tokyo Olympic marathon earlier this summer.

Reigning New York Marathon champion Jepkosgei established an insurmountable lead late on and crossed the finish line in 2:17:43 ahead of Ethiopian duo Degitu Azimeraw (2:17:58) and Ashete Bekere (2:18:18).

World record holder and defending champion Brigid Kosgei finished fourth in 2:18:40.

In the men’s race, Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma took victory to put his Olympic disappointment behind him.

Lemma, 30, failed to finish in Tokyo this summer but triumphed in a time of 2:04:01.

Kenya’s Vincent Kipchumba finished second in 2:04:28 with Mosinet Geremew of Ethiopia third in 2:04:41.

– Additional reporting © – AFP, 2021

