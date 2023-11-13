Farrelly's comeback crescendos to NWSL glory as Ireland star caps 'dream' 2023

ALI KRIEGER VERSUS Megan Rapinoe dominated the build-up.

Which US great would bow out as an NWSL champion?

In the end, it was Krieger. The 39-year-old captained NJ/NY Gotham FC to a first-ever championship success on Saturday night, courtesy of a 2-1 win over OL Reign in San Diego.

While Krieger’s night — and career — ended in glory, Rapinoe watched hopelessly from the sideline after hers was cut gut-wrenchingly short.

Just three minutes in, she went down with a suspected Achilles injury. Silence fell on the Snapdragon Stadium and the 38-year-old limped off shortly afterwards, emotion etched across her face as Krieger embraced her en route to the line.

Rapinoe now retires without an NWSL title, the fairytale ending instead going to her former US team-mate and fellow two-time World Cup winner.

And partner, former WNBA star Sue Bird, who is a co-owner of Gotham FC.

Alamy Stock Photo Ali Krieger lifts the NWSL Championship title. Alamy Stock Photo

But this was much more than Krieger v Rapinoe.

It was the ultimate underdog story for Gotham, and a comeback crescendo for Republic of Ireland international Sinead Farrelly and fellow NWSL whistleblower Mana Shim.

It’s been a remarkable few months for Farrelly; her journey to the World Cup well-documented and the cherry now on top of a sensational 2023.

The 33-year-old midfielder has successfully rebuilt her career, having just returned to the game in recent months following an eight-year hiatus.

After her whirlwind story of abuse, whistleblowing, injury and mental health struggles, it’s like Farrelly has never been away. She’s a silky footballer, a joy to watch in full flight, and has seven Ireland caps to her name, qualifying through her Cavan-born father, Sean.

Advertisement

And now there’s the Gotham glory.

It’s fair to say that no one expected this to happen.

Gotham finished rock-bottom in 2022, with the worst record in the league: four wins and 13 points from a possible 66

They were sixth this season, clinching the final play-off spot as a result.

Under the guidance of new Spanish coach Juan Carlos Amoros — and with increased investment and an improved set-up — Gotham made history as they won their first-ever play-off game and they rode the crest of a wave from there.

Belief swelled with momentum, paving the way for huge triumphs over adversity.

After that 2-0 victory against North Carolina Courage — Denise O’Sullivan’s side — reigning champions Portland Thorns awaited in the semi-final.

In 2021, Farrelly and Shim went public with allegations of abuse and sexual coercion against Paul Riley, their former head coach at Portland Thorns.

This was a poignant return to the Oregon city, a full circle moment as the duo’s comeback season hit new heights. They both featured off as substitutes as Gotham recorded a famous 1-0 win and headed for the NWSL championship decider.

A powerful picture of them together afterwards spoke a thousand words:

There was a huge outpouring of support for Farrelly and Shim once again on Saturday night, diverting from The Krieger v Rapinoe Show.

They shared the warmest of embraces with the celebrations in full flow (see 0:31 of the below video), silverware secured on the field after their bravery, resilience and defiance changed the league forevermore off it.

No feeling like it. ⭐️🦇 pic.twitter.com/REifLjLr9J — NJ/NY Gotham FC (@GothamFC) November 12, 2023

As she has done time and time again for Gotham in recent weeks, Ireland star Farrelly came off the bench in the second half to steady the ship.

All three goals arrived in the opening period. Lynn Williams opened the scoring in the 24th minute, Rose Lavelle equalised five minutes later, and Esther González headed Gotham back in front for good on the stoke of half time.

But the drama continued right down to the wire. Deep in injury time, Gotham goalkeeper Mandy Haught was shown a straight red card after she was adjudged to handle the ball outside the box following a VAR check. With the full complement of subs utilised, Farrelly helped outfield player Nealy Martin into the goalie jersey for the dying seconds, and having blazed wide amidst the previous play, Lavelle couldn’t direct her free-kick goal bound as it ricocheted off the wall.

Gotham hung on, and there were emotional scenes as the final whistle sounded.

Alamy Stock Photo Farrelly helps Nealy Martin into the goalkeeper jersey late on. Alamy Stock Photo

Shim wasn’t on the field for it, having been an unused substitute, but the players all ran for one another, with Farrelly grasping Krieger from behind in pure, unbridled joy.

Whatever the outcome, this was a comeback story for the ages.

But an historic, somewhat unexpected, victory made it all the sweeter.

“It’s just been a dream,” Farrelly told The Philadephia Inquirer in the build-up to Saturday.

“I haven’t even had time to process, but it just keeps being the best-case scenario that I could have ever dreamed of — that I didn’t even think was possible. So it’s just incredible.

“I genuinely have no words, and I haven’t had the time to even process that this is really happening. I feel like I’m just riding the wave. Once the season ends, I’m going to be like, ‘What the heck just happened in the last year, like, honestly?’

“It’s almost comical, but it’s just been incredible.”

She can say that again.