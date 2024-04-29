'An experience that I will cherish forever' - Sinead Farrelly retires from Ireland duty

SINEAD FARRELLY SAID it was an “experience that I will cherish forever” after confirming her retirement from international football with the Republic of Ireland.

The US-born midfielder was a late arrival into the Girls in Green set-up, making her debut in April 2023 ahead of the summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The 34-year-old midfielder was eligible due to her Cavan-born father and she played all three of Ireland’s group games Down Under after being drafted in by former boss Vera Pauw.

Farrelly continued with Ireland under Eileen Gleeson during the Nations League campaign, earning eight caps in total, but has now opted to call it a day as she focuses on her club career with NJ/NY Gotham in the NWSL.

“It is with a tremendous amount of sadness that I’ve made the difficult decision to retire from international football,” she said.

“Even though I was a latecomer to international football, it meant so much to me and my family. To pull on the Ireland jersey, sing the national anthem and represent the Farrelly family from Cavan (and beyond) was truly special.

“I’d like to thank Vera Pauw and Eileen Gleeson, all of the backroom and support staff, every player who I was proud to call a teammate and, of course, the amazing Irish supporters who welcomed me with open arms.

“To play for Ireland was a dream that came true and it is an experience that I will cherish forever. I got to play in a World Cup but more than that I got to play for this country and I’m just so grateful for having that opportunity because it is one of the greatest honours of my career.

“I will continue to support the team and will always hold close the fantastic memories that I made playing for Ireland.”

Gleeson added: “I’d like to thank Sinead for her time representing Ireland and we wish her the very best in her career going forward.”