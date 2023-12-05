Sinead Farrelly not in Ireland matchday squad for Belfast derby clash

SINEAD FARRELLY IS not included in the Republic of Ireland matchday squad for this evening’s Women’s Uefa Nations League clash against Northern Ireland in Belfast [KO 6pm, RTÉ2].

Farrelly, a recent NWSL champion with NJ/NY Gotham FC, was excellent off the bench in the scrappy 1-0 win over Hungary at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night.

She played a key role in the build-up to the decisive 65th-minute own goal, but the eight-cap midfielder shipped a knock in a separate challenge.

“Sinead took a knock on the head with that tackle,” interim head coach Eileen Gleeson told reporters afterwards. “She played on and she’s okay.”

Gleeson confirmed a fully-fit squad at Windsor Park yesterday, however.

Asked about managing Farrelly’s load specifically on Friday night, Gleeson continued:

“We manage all players’ loads. She’s coming off the back of a very heavy season, a very busy year having returned to football in general.

“Tonight we started different players for different reasons, and it was good to have Sinead and that quality come on and help us finish out the game.

“She came on and took care of the ball for us a lot more in the midfield, Sinead made a difference.”

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Farrelly receiving treatment on Friday night. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“She’s an unbelievable footballer and midfielder so it was nice to combine,” Heather Payne, whose delivery led to the goal, added.

Saoirse Noonan and Freya Healy again miss out on the 23 listed on the Uefa website. Lily Agg returns to the matchday squad.

Ireland are aiming to finish their historic 2023 — and Gleeson’s interim reign — with a sixth win from six in Group B1 of the Nations League this evening.

They can round off a perfect campaign, but Northern Ireland are targetting a play-off.

Rachel Furness is the big absentee for Tanya Oxtoby’s side due to injury.