Boost for Dublin as Sinéad Goldrick back on board for All-Ireland defence

SINÉAD GOLDRICK IS set to be involved in Dublin’s All-Ireland ladies football championship title defence this summer.

The four-time All-Ireland winner and eight-time All-Star missed last year’s success due to her AFLW commitments, but The 42 understands she is back training with the Dublin panel and is expected to play a part in their championship run.

Goldrick, 33, is one of the biggest names in ladies football. She made the switch to AFLW in 2020 and has excelled for Melbourne Demons ever since, helping them to Premiership glory in 2022.

The Foxrock-Cabinteely defender balanced Aussie Rules and inter-county football up until last year.

She recently signed a new AFLW contract which runs until at least the end of 2025 so will return to Australia ahead of the new season, which kicks off at the end of August.

But she appears committed to the Dublin cause for now.

Mick Bohan’s side open their bid for an 11th Leinster title in-a-row against Kildare at Parnell Park on Sunday. They will also play Meath and Laois, with the top two facing off in the provincial final on 12 May in Croke Park.

The All-Ireland series is due to get underway on 8 June.

Goldrick’s return is Dublin’s latest boost. Her fellow AFLW star Jennifer Dunne featured through the league, while Olwen Carey and Nicole Owens are among others back on board after absences.

There were question marks over others’ future, like Sinéad Aherne and Hannah Tyrrell, but the four in-a-row All-Ireland winning captain and multi-sport star have also opted to go again.