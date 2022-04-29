Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 29 April 2022
Dublin's Aussie Rules duo straight back in for Leinster championship opener

Sinéad Goldrick and Lauren Magee are named to start against Westmeath tomorrow.

By Emma Duffy Friday 29 Apr 2022, 8:17 PM
33 minutes ago 608 Views 3 Comments
Sinéad Goldrick is back in the starting 15.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

DUBLIN’S AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL League Women’s [AFLW] duo Sinéad Goldrick and Lauren Magee have both been named to start in tomorrow’s TG4 Leinster senior championship opener.

The Sky Blues face Westmeath in Mullingar’s TEG Cusack Park [throw-in 1.30pm] with Melbourne FC pair Goldrick and Magee returning in a massive boost to Mick Bohan’s charges.

Star forward Sinéad Aherne — whom Carla Rowe and Niamh Collins followed in the captaincy role this week — is absent from the 30-strong matchday squad due to injury.

“Aherne is nursing a slight knock picked up in training midweek and will rest up for this game,” an article on the Dublin LGFA website reads.

Eight starters from last year’s All-Ireland final defeat to Meath are included in tomorrow’s 15: Goldrick, Magee, Rowe, Ciara Trant, Leah Caffrey, Orlagh Nolan, Jennifer Dunne and Hannah Tyrrell. Five others are on the bench: Collins, Martha Byrne, Lyndsey Davey, Niamh Hetherton and Siobhan Killeen. (Aherne and Olwen Carey were the remaining two starters.)

Dublin go in search of their 18th provincial crown as the Leinster senior championship returns this weekend following a two-year time out.

Even before Covid gripped the world in 2020, it was known that no competition would take place that season as Dublin were the only Leinster county graded senior. 2020 and 2021 intermediate champions, Meath and Westmeath, have since returned to the top-flight.

The Sky Blues defeated Westmeath in the 2019 final — before their relegation — and have dominated at provincial level in recent years.

Meath lie in wait; renewing their recent rivalry with Dublin at Parnell Park next weekend.

Dublin (v Westmeath)

1 Ciara Trant (St Brigid’s)

2 Jessica Tobin (Cuala), 3 Leah Caffrey (Na Fianna), 4 Tammy Quinn Corbally (Thomas Davis)

5 Sinead Goldrick (Foxrock Cabinteely), 6 Aoife Kane (Kilmacud Crokes), 7 Orlagh Nolan (Ballinteer St Johns)

8 Jennifer Dunne (Cuala), 9 Lauren Magee (Kilmacud Crokes)

10 Caoimhe O’Connor (Clontarf), 11 Carla Rowe (Clann Mhuire), 12 Nicole Owens (St Sylvester’s)

13 Grainne O’Driscoll (Cuala), 14 Hannah Tyrrell (Na Fianna), 15 Sinead Wylde (Cuala).

Westmeath have also shown their hand; along with Monaghan and Armagh, who face off in tomorrow’s Ulster championship opener in Clones:

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

