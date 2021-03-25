BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 8°C Thursday 25 March 2021
Dubs star Goldrick ruled out of AFLW Finals with hamstring injury

Sinéad Goldrick has undergone surgery for the injury which she picked up against Fremantle last weekend.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 25 Mar 2021, 8:02 AM
1 hour ago 706 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5391126
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

DUBLIN STAR SINÉAD Goldrick has been ruled out of this year’s AFLW Finals after undergoing surgery for a hamstring which she picked up in Melbourne’s victory over Fremantle last weekend.

A report on the Melbourne Demons website reads that scans on the injury later confirmed that Goldrick had torn the hamstring tendon.

The Dublin defender subsequently underwent surgery on Wednesday following a consultation with a surgeon.

This is a huge blow for Goldrick who is in her second season with Melbourne, along with Dubs teammate Niamh McEvoy. The pair missed out on the AFLW Finals last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and injury will prevent Goldrick from lining out again this year.

Goldrick has been a star performer for Melbourne in the 2021 campaign, featured six times and missing just two games with unrleated injuries.

Fellow Dublin star Lauren Magee, who is in her debut season in the AFLW, also joins Goldrick and McEvoy at the Demons.

“It was a devastating blow for Sinead, who has quickly become a much-loved, respected, and very important member of our team. Her elite speed and fierce competitiveness will be missed as we head into the finals next week, ” General Manager of AFLW Daniel McPherson told Melbourne Media.

“We are grateful that Sinead was able to get the corrective surgery done so swiftly. This gives her the opportunity to start a structured rehab program sooner than would otherwise have been the case, under the watchful eyes of our medical team, before heading back to Ireland later in the year.

“She will have the added benefit of a ‘rehab buddy’ in the coming weeks, with Krstel [Petrevskialso] undergoing the same procedure yesterday.”

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Read next:

