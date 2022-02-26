Sinead Kavanagh and Gegard Mousasi among the winners at Bellator Dublin

Sinead Kavanagh (left) and Leah McCourt in action during their Women’s Featherweight Bout at 3Arena, Dublin.

SINEAD KAVANAGH and Gegard Mousasi were among the winners at Bellator 275 in 3Arena, Dublin on Friday night.

Dutch fighter Mousasi earned an impressive win in his main event fight, defeating American Austin Vandeford via a first-round TKO.

“I was just taking my time. I’m the best middleweight. I never said that because I didn’t believe it. But I believe it,” he said afterwards per BBC Sport.

“I’m good, I’m confident. I’m telling you I’m the best. I’ve never been so confident in my life.”

Meanwhile, Sinead Kavanagh overcame fellow Irish fighter Leah McCourt by a unanimous decision — 29-28, 29-28, 30-27.

“The knee went and I couldn’t even stand, so it went to a dog fight,” Kavanagh said afterwards.

“I thought I was finished. I thought I couldn’t go on but I’ve got Irish heart and a fighting heart.”

There was also success on the night for Drogheda fighter Ciaran Clarke.

He overcame Abou Tounkara by stoppage after the Frenchman failed to emerge for the second round.