Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 26 February 2022
Advertisement

Sinead Kavanagh and Gegard Mousasi among the winners at Bellator Dublin

There was also success on the night for Drogheda fighter Ciaran Clarke

By The42 Team Saturday 26 Feb 2022, 12:07 AM
1 hour ago 621 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5694669
Sinead Kavanagh (left) and Leah McCourt in action during their Women’s Featherweight Bout at 3Arena, Dublin.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Sinead Kavanagh (left) and Leah McCourt in action during their Women’s Featherweight Bout at 3Arena, Dublin.
Sinead Kavanagh (left) and Leah McCourt in action during their Women’s Featherweight Bout at 3Arena, Dublin.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SINEAD KAVANAGH and Gegard Mousasi were among the winners at Bellator 275 in 3Arena, Dublin on Friday night.

Dutch fighter Mousasi earned an impressive win in his main event fight, defeating American Austin Vandeford via a first-round TKO.

“I was just taking my time. I’m the best middleweight. I never said that because I didn’t believe it. But I believe it,” he said afterwards per BBC Sport.

“I’m good, I’m confident. I’m telling you I’m the best. I’ve never been so confident in my life.”

Meanwhile, Sinead Kavanagh overcame fellow Irish fighter Leah McCourt by a unanimous decision — 29-28, 29-28, 30-27.

“The knee went and I couldn’t even stand, so it went to a dog fight,” Kavanagh said afterwards.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I thought I was finished. I thought I couldn’t go on but I’ve got Irish heart and a fighting heart.”

There was also success on the night for Drogheda fighter Ciaran Clarke.

He overcame Abou Tounkara by stoppage after the Frenchman failed to emerge for the second round.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie