Dublin: 10°C Saturday 13 November 2021
Cris Cyborg defeats Ireland's Sinéad Kavanagh by first-round knockout at Bellator 271

The fight lasted just over 90 seconds as the Brazilian retained her featherweight title.

By The42 Team Saturday 13 Nov 2021, 9:33 AM
43 minutes ago 1,439 Views 1 Comment
Image: Louis Grasse
IRELAND’S SINÉAD KAVANAGH suffered a first-round knockout at the hands of featherweight champion Cris Cyborg at Bellator 271 in Florido.

Fighting against the 36-year-old MMA veteran, Kavanagh was always facing a tough opponent and their bout lasted just over 90 seconds as Cyborg landed a devastating right hook to send Kavanagh stumbling to the canvas.

The Brazilian then lunged in to finish the fight with a flurry of hammerfist shots to force a stoppage and protect her title.

Cyborg was previously the UFC featherweight champion and has won all four of her bouts since losing out to Amanda Nunes in 2018.

This was Kavanagh’s first fight in over a year after she defeated Katharina Lehner in October 2020.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Read next:

