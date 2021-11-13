Cris Cyborg defeats Ireland's Sinéad Kavanagh by first-round knockout at Bellator 271

IRELAND’S SINÉAD KAVANAGH suffered a first-round knockout at the hands of featherweight champion Cris Cyborg at Bellator 271 in Florido.

Fighting against the 36-year-old MMA veteran, Kavanagh was always facing a tough opponent and their bout lasted just over 90 seconds as Cyborg landed a devastating right hook to send Kavanagh stumbling to the canvas.

The Brazilian then lunged in to finish the fight with a flurry of hammerfist shots to force a stoppage and protect her title.

Cyborg was previously the UFC featherweight champion and has won all four of her bouts since losing out to Amanda Nunes in 2018.

This was Kavanagh’s first fight in over a year after she defeated Katharina Lehner in October 2020.