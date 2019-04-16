Join The42 for a monster table quiz and support a great cause

THE COMMENT SECTION talks a good game but let’s see what you really know.

On Wednesday 24 April we’re hosting a special table quiz in D2 on Dublin’s Harcourt Street to help raise funds for Sinéad Lowndes.

Mother-of-one Sinéad was recently diagnosed with a rare liver condition just weeks after her wedding. She’ll probably need a liver transplant and partial bowel transplant and will need to relocate to the UK for a year or so. A fundraising drive has received great support since being launched.

As well as being the pride of your families and WhatsApp groups, we’ll have great prizes for the quiz winners as well as spot prizes and some nice The42 gear to give away.

Doors are at 7pm, and don’t worry, we’ll have the Manchester derby on the big screen throughout. Tables of five are €50 with all proceeds going to Sinéad, a sister of a former colleague of ours.

Space is limited so to guarantee your place by booking your table here, nerds!

If you can’t attend the quiz and would like to make a donation directly to the fund, you can do so at Sinéad’s GoFundMe page here.