Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 16 April, 2019
Join The42 for a monster table quiz and support a great cause

We’re dusting off the Quizmaster 2000 to help raise funds for Sinéad Lowndes.

By The42 Team Tuesday 16 Apr 2019, 6:20 PM
55 minutes ago 4,593 Views 3 Comments
THE COMMENT SECTION talks a good game but let’s see what you really know. 

On Wednesday 24 April we’re hosting a special table quiz in D2 on Dublin’s Harcourt Street to help raise funds for Sinéad Lowndes.

Mother-of-one Sinéad was recently diagnosed with a rare liver condition just weeks after her wedding. She’ll probably need a liver transplant and partial bowel transplant and will need to relocate to the UK for a year or so. A fundraising drive has received great support since being launched.

As well as being the pride of your families and WhatsApp groups, we’ll have great prizes for the quiz winners as well as spot prizes and some nice The42 gear to give away.

Doors are at 7pm, and don’t worry, we’ll have the Manchester derby on the big screen throughout. Tables of five are €50 with all proceeds going to Sinéad, a sister of a former colleague of ours.

Space is limited so to guarantee your place by booking your table here, nerds! 

If you can’t attend the quiz and would like to make a donation directly to the fund, you can do so at Sinéad’s GoFundMe page here.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

