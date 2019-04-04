This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Another big women's sport appointment as Camogie Association announce new head

Dubliner Sinéad McNulty has been confirmed as the new Ard Stiúrthóir after a long search.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 4 Apr 2019, 8:45 AM
29 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4576152

DUBLIN NATIVE SINÉAD McNulty has been confirmed as the new Ard Stiúrthóir of the Camogie Association.

She will take up the role in June, replacing Joan O’Flynn who announced last March that she would step down in May 2018. Louise Conlon and Paddy Boyd have consecutively filled the role on an interim basis since then, but a new CEO has now been found. 

camogie ceo Source: Camogie Association Twitter.

McNulty has been Head of Sport at TU Dublin, City Campus (formerly DIT) for the past 11 years. As part of her work there, she led the significant planning and development of the excellent new sports facilities at Grangegorman and Broombridge Campus.

The Round Towers GAA, Clondalkin clubwoman has also worked in sports development roles in Dublin City Council and Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council.

Immersed in club life both on and off the field, she has played ladies fotoball and worked with the development committee in the club to secure new facilities and grants.

“I am excited to take on the role of Ard Stiúrthóir with the Camogie Association,” she said. “I look forward to working with the volunteers, staff, players and supporters across the country, and bring my experience and energy to further develop the sport and the Association.

“It is an exciting time for camogie, and the broader Gaelic games family, with the recently launched Women in Sport Policy, augmenting the National Sports Policy and reaffirming the national commitment to the development of sport in Ireland — particularly women’s sport.”

NcNulty has also acted as chairperson of the Scheme Implementation Group of the Government Grant Scheme supporting inter-county camogie and ladies footballers, chairperson of Student Sport Ireland’s Finance and Governance Committee, and a member of the GAA’s Towards 2034 Committee. 

President of the Camogie Association Kathleen Woods added:

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Sinéad McNulty as our new Ard Stiúrthóir to lead the Association in the years to come. Sinéad has been appointed after a thorough recruitment process and is a high-calibre appointment who will bring great experience and business acumen to the role.

“I look forward to welcoming Sinéad to the Association when she begins her role in June, and in working closely with her to continue the growth of camogie as one of Ireland’s leading women’s sports.” 

Yesterday, ex-Ireland international Nora Stapleton was appointed to lead Sport Ireland’s new Women in Sport policy. Lynne Cantwell was recently announced as chairperson of their Women in Sport steering committee.

