Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 1 December 2021
Advertisement

Scottish rugby international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died last week.

By Press Association Wednesday 1 Dec 2021, 8:17 AM
57 minutes ago 4,209 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5616579
Scotland’s Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26.
Image: Andrew Milligan/PA
Scotland’s Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26.
Scotland’s Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26.
Image: Andrew Milligan/PA

SCOTLAND INTERNATIONAL SIOBHAN Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced.

The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”.

A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died.

“The thoughts of all our people and players go out to Siobhan’s family and many team-mates at Stirling County and Scotland at this incredibly difficult time.

“Specialist Scottish Rugby employees are now providing ongoing support to those most closely affected.”

A statement from Stirling added: “It’s with a heavy heart we pass on the news of the tragic passing of Siobhan (Shibby) on Friday 26 November.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“Shibby has been a big part of County for many years and will be hugely missed by everyone at the club. She was central to the development of women’s rugby within the club and an inspiration to the girls in the youth section.

“Shibby was a team-mate and friend and we deeply mourn her loss. Our love, thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Shibby’s family at this devastating time.

“We very much hope their privacy will be respected by everyone as they deal with their tragic loss.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie