Two-time All-Ireland winner announces Galway retirement

SIOBHAN COEN HAS retired from inter-county camogie after eight seasons with Galway.

Galway camogie announced the news via a statement on their website this afternoon. Coen bows out with two All-Ireland senior medals and an All-Ireland intermediate crown to her name.

“Galway camogie would like to pay tribute to Siobhan Coen for her wonderful contribution both as a person and a player to the success Galway has achieved since she first donned the maroon and white Jersey,” the statement said.

“Siobhan made her senior debut with Galway in 2013. As well as two All-Ireland senior medals (2013, 2019), one All-Ireland intermediate medal (2009), she tasted Purcell Cup success in 2018 and Ashbourne Shield glory in 2010 with NUIG.

“Siobhan has represented NUIG and her club Ballindereen with huge pride. She showed immense courage to come back from two career threatening injuries to play the game she loves.

“We would like to take this opportunity to wish Siobhan the very best in the future both on and of the field. Thanks for the memories Siobhan!”

