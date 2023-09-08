Advertisement
# Top Of The Tree
Galway's Siobhán McCrohan wins gold medal at World Rowing Championships
The Claregalway woman held a commanding lead over the final 200m to secure the win.
5 minutes ago

GALWAY’S SIOBHÁN MCCROHAN has won a gold medal in the lightweight women’s sculls final at the World Rowing Championships in Serbia.

McCrohan, who was in third position at the 500m mark, moved up to second place at the halfway point before going on to establish a commanding lead coming into the final 200m. 

The Claregalway woman was given lane one after winning her A/B semi-final on Thursday and produced an excellent performance in humid conditions.

Mexico’s Kenia Lechuga and American Sophia Luwis came in behind McCrohan in second and third respectively.

Meanwhile, Alison Bergin and Zoe Hyde have qualified the Women’s Double for Paris 2024. They will compete in the A Final this Sunday. Phil Doyle and Daire Lynch have also qualified for the Olympics in the Men’s Double. Their A final is also coming up on Sunday.

Sinead Farrell
