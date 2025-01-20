The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Scotland centre Sione Tuipulotu to miss Six Nations with injury
THE SCOTTISH RUGBY Union have confirmed centre Sione Tuipulotu will play no part in this year’s Six Nations due to injury.
Tuipulotu suffered a pectoral muscle injury in a training session with Glasgow Warriors last week and will now sit out the entire championship as a result.
The 27-year-old will undergo surgery this week and the SRU state he is expected to return to action before the end of the season.
With the in-form Tuipulotu sidelined, Rory Darge and Finn Russell will co-captain Scotland in the Six Nations.
In a further blow for Scotland, Scott Cummings is also likely to miss the tournament.
The lock fractured his arm in Glasgow’s Champions Cup meeting with Harlequins over the weekend, and will undergo further review to determine when he will be fit to return.
Scotland do not intend to make any additions to their squad at this point.
