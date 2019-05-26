O'Brien gives Sir Dragonet the green light for Epsom

INVESTECT DERBY ANTE-POST favourite Sir Dragonet will be added to the field on Monday at a cost of £85,000 (€96,426), trainer Aidan O’Brien has confirmed.

Sir Dragonet ridden by Donnacha O'Brien wins The MBNA Chester Vase Stakes. Source: Martin Rickett

A hugely impressive winner of the Chester Vase, Sir Dragonet rocketed to the head of the Derby betting following an eight-length success on the Roodee.

But his participation was not guaranteed, with O’Brien suggesting the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly could be an alternative option.

However, speaking at the Curragh, the trainer said: “The lads have discussed the Sir Dragonet situation and we’ve agreed that he will be supplemented for Epsom.”

Sir Dragonet, the 3-1 favourite with all bookmakers for the Derby, will form part of a formidable Derby team for O’Brien, who is bidding to win the race for a seventh time.

The yard is responsible for the first three in the betting, with Broome (4-1) and Anthony Van Dyck (5-1) next in the betting behind Sir Dragonet.

Dante winner Telecaster, the leading British contender, will also need to be supplemented on Monday if he is to take his place in the line-up.

- Brian Fleming, for more visit the Racing Post

