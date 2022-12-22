Sir Gerhard suffers injury setback as Cheveley Park's miserable luck continues

The seasonal reappearance of the top-class Sir Gerhard has been further delayed after suffering injury.

The 2021 Champion Bumper winner was one of the star performers in the novice hurdling division last season, winning a Grade One at the Dublin Racing Festival and the Ballymore at Cheltenham in March.

He was entered for the last month’s Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown, but did not take his chance and connections have since confirmed their intention to pursue a career over fences.

Advertisement

However, Sir Gerhard does not hold any engagements over the festive period and Richard Thompson, director for owners Cheveley Park Stud, is unsure at this stage when he will return.

🏆 Pure class from SIR GERHARD to land the Gr.1 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle @CheltenhamRaces!



Last year’s Champion Bumper hero remains unbeaten over obstacles and provides @WillieMullinsNH’s with a fifth victory in this contest 🌟



pic.twitter.com/rxq9x1XB9q — Cheveley Park Stud (@CPStudOfficial) March 16, 2022

He said: “Sir Gerhard’s got an injury, unfortunately. He’s going to be out for a few weeks.

“That (chasing) is still the idea, but he won’t run over the Christmas period.

“Whether he’s back for Cheltenham, who knows? It’s disappointing.”

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

The Cheveley Park team have enjoyed huge success since upping their interest in National Hunt racing in recent years, with Gold Cup hero A Plus Tard and dual Ryanair Chase winner Allaho among those to carry the famous red, white, and blue colours to Festival glory.

Things have not gone so well for the team so far this season, however, with Sir Gerhard the latest star to join a sidelined list that also includes Allaho and Ferny Hollow.

Thompson added: “Ferny Hollow is out for the season, obviously, and as we know Allaho was out for six weeks. He should be back in training soon and hopefully he’ll be fine.