Sir Gino proves Fighting Fifth super-sub with easy victory

SIR GINO put up a brilliant display to take the BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.

In a race that was always the intended starting point for his superstar stablemate Constitution Hill before he met with a setback, Sir Gino stepped up to perform super-sub duties for Nicky Henderson’s Seven Barrows yard.

The unbeaten four-year-old had been earmarked to go novice chasing – and the way he jumped two from home suggests that will be right up his street.

However, always galloping all over his rivals up the straight, he ran right away from the rest after the last, with Nico de Boinville giving a triumphant salute abord the 6-5 joint-favourite at the line.

Market rival Mystical Power was a big disappointment, with Mark Walsh sending out distress signals after the fourth-last aboard Willie Mullins’ five-year-old.

De Boinville was understandably suitably impressed.

He said: “First of all I’d like to thank the racecourse for the effort they made with the ground, they got it right so well played.

“He was fresh enough early doors and he jumped great. He just missed one going down the side, but that was only after I pulled him out wide in fairness. After that he seemed to learn a bit.

“He pinged all of them up the straight and he finished off well.

“I’ve got really swept up in the atmosphere here, it’s great, I’ve never had a reception like that anywhere else.

“He’s a very talented horse and we’ve always known that. To come and do it like that is impressive.

“I thought we went a nice even gallop all the way and his only semblance of a mistake was when I pulled him wide, but that was because I didn’t want to get hemmed in down the rail.

“You could see why we think he’s going to be a chaser, he’s got scope to burn.”

Jockey Harry Cobden with the trophy after riding Kandoo Kid to victory in the Coral Gold Cup Handicap Chase. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Elsewhere, Kandoo Kid kept on strongly to give Paul Nicholls a valuable Coral Gold Cup victory at Newbury.

It was the Ditcheat handler’s first success in this race since the mighty Denman prevailed for the second time in 2009.

French raider General En Chef came cruising into contention down the long home straight and seemed set for an impressive triumph.

However, as he ran out of petrol after jumping the final fence, Kandoo Kid (8-1) still had plenty of stamina left in reserve and stayed on to score by a length and three-quarters under Harry Cobden, with 4-1 favourite Broadway Boy back in second after rallying from a bad mistake three out.