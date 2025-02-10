Nicky Henderson's rising star ruled out of next month's Cheltenham Festival

NICKY HENDERSON’S STAR novice chaser Sir Gino has been ruled out for the rest of the season, depriving the Seven Barrows trainer of one of his major Cheltenham Festival chances.

The impressive five-year-old had been the odds-on favourite for the Arkle Novice Chase at next month’s racing showpiece, but was forced to miss an intended run at Newbury on Saturday with what was described as a “small wound” on a hind leg.

That injury has now become infected and Sir Gino is being treated in an equine hospital.

In a statement on X, Henderson said: “Unfortunately Sir Gino’s situation has deteriorated somewhat and he has been admitted to the equine hospital.

“As a result of initial examinations at Donnington Grove, an infection has invaded the ligaments in his near hind leg.

“This will require lengthy treatment that will sadly rule him out of any further racing this season.

“This is a dreadful blow to Joe and Marie Donnelly and everybody at Seven Barrows, but we will be doing everything possible to help this incredible bright light back to full fitness next season.”