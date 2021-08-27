Membership : Access or Sign Up
End of an era for Sissoko as France midfielder ends five-year Tottenham spell

The 32-year-old is staying in the Premier League, however, with Watford securing his services.

Done deal: Moussa Sissoko to Watford.
Image: Watford FC
Image: Watford FC

TOTTENHAM MIDFIELDER MOUSSA Sissoko has signed a two-year contract with Watford.

The 32-year-old, who represented France at Euro 2020, joins the Hornets in a deal worth around £3million, the PA news agency understands.

Sissoko had two years left on his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but was not part of new boss Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans and is yet to feature this season.

He joined Spurs in 2016 as their club-record signing following a £30million move from Newcastle United and has played 202 times, scoring five goals.

The box-to-box midfielder played an integral role in helping the club to the Champions League final in 2018-19, while he was also part of the team that challenged for the Carabao Cup and Premier League.

He will provide good experience to the Hornets’ team as they return to the top tier following promotion from the Championship last term.

Sissoko’s departure marks another step in Tottenham’s rebuild as he follows Danny Rose, Erik Lamela and Toby Alderweireld out of the door at Spurs.

The clubs meet on Sunday in the Premier League as Watford visit north London, but the Frenchman is not expected to be involved.

