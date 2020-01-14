Former Liverpool midfielder Momo Sissoko calls time on football career

ONE-TIME LIVERPOOL man Momo Sissoko has announced his retirement from football.

“If I am here this evening, it is to tell you that it is the end for me,” Sissoko, who turns 35 next week, told French TV channel RMC Sport.

“I stop my career. It is a decision really difficult to take and to say.”

The midfielder started in France with Auzerre before stints with the likes of PSG, Valencia and Juventus.

Sissoko arrived at Anfield from La Liga in 2005, spending three years with Rafa Benitez’s side, wining the FA Cup in 2006.