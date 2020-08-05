Fixture details confirmed for Ireland's remaining Six Nations games

Jordan Larmour in action for Ireland against Italy in the 2018 Six Nations.

THE FIXTURE DETAILS for Ireland’s remaining 2020 Six Nations games have been confirmed with the home tie against Italy on Saturday 24 October and an away trip to France on Saturday 31 October.

The Covid-19 pandemic saw the Six Nations fixtures postponed in March but the details have today been revealed for the four outstanding ties that will take place in October.

Ireland will first entertain Italy at the Aviva Stadium with the kick-off time set to ‘be announced in due course’.

The following weekend Ireland will be in action at the Stade de France for a Saturday night game at 8pm against France. That’s the third match to be played on the last day with Scotland away to Wales and Italy at home to England earlier that day.

It has also been confirmed that the Women’s Six Nations will conclude this autumn with Ireland to meet Italy in Round 4 on the weekend of 24 October and France in Round 5 on the weekend of 31 October.

A full fixture schedule will be released soon while it has been decided with regards to the U20 Six Nations championship that the three outstanding matches will not be played due to season scheduling constraints and there will be no winner this season.

The Six Nations has also been ‘progressing contingency plans’ for an alternative tournament in place of the Autumn Internationals for 2020 with a unique eight-team competition involving the Six Nations teams and two other international sides. They are planning to make further announcements later this month.

2020 Six Nations Fixtures

24 October

Ireland v Italy, Time TBC, Aviva Stadium.

31 October

Wales v Scotland, 2.15pm, Venue TBC.

Italy v England, 4.45pm, Stadio Olimpico.

France v Ireland, 8pm, Stade De France.

Women’s Six Nations Fixtures

Weekend of 24 October – Round 4

Scotland v France

Ireland v Italy

Weekend of 31 October – Round 5

Wales v Scotland

Italy v England

France v Ireland

Weekend of 5 December – Round 3

Italy v Scotland

