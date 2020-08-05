This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 20 °C Wednesday 5 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fixture details confirmed for Ireland's remaining Six Nations games

Ireland will face Italy on 24 October and France at 8pm on 31 October.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 5 Aug 2020, 2:16 PM
1 hour ago 2,124 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5168396
Jordan Larmour in action for Ireland against Italy in the 2018 Six Nations.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Jordan Larmour in action for Ireland against Italy in the 2018 Six Nations.
Jordan Larmour in action for Ireland against Italy in the 2018 Six Nations.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE FIXTURE DETAILS for Ireland’s remaining 2020 Six Nations games have been confirmed with the home tie against Italy on Saturday 24 October and an away trip to France on Saturday 31 October.

The Covid-19 pandemic saw the Six Nations fixtures postponed in March but the details have today been revealed for the four outstanding ties that will take place in October.

Ireland will first entertain Italy at the Aviva Stadium with the kick-off time set to ‘be announced in due course’.

The following weekend Ireland will be in action at the Stade de France for a Saturday night game at 8pm against France. That’s the third match to be played on the last day with Scotland away to Wales and Italy at home to England earlier that day.

It has also been confirmed that the Women’s Six Nations will conclude this autumn with Ireland to meet Italy in Round 4 on the weekend of 24 October and France in Round 5 on the weekend of 31 October.

A full fixture schedule will be released soon while it has been decided with regards to the U20 Six Nations championship that the three outstanding matches will not be played due to season scheduling constraints and there will be no winner this season. 

The Six Nations has also been ‘progressing contingency plans’ for an alternative tournament in place of the Autumn Internationals for 2020 with a unique eight-team competition involving the Six Nations teams and two other international sides. They are planning to make further announcements later this month.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

2020 Six Nations Fixtures

24 October

  • Ireland v Italy, Time TBC, Aviva Stadium.

31 October

  • Wales v Scotland, 2.15pm, Venue TBC.
  • Italy v England, 4.45pm, Stadio Olimpico.
  • France v Ireland, 8pm, Stade De France.

Women’s Six Nations Fixtures

Weekend of 24 October – Round 4

  • Scotland v France
  • Ireland v Italy

Weekend of 31 October – Round 5

  • Wales v Scotland
  • Italy v England
  • France v Ireland

Weekend of 5 December – Round 3

  • Italy v Scotland

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie