Poll: Who do you think will win the Six Nations?

OFF WE GO again.

Six Nations season is upon us in a Rugby World Cup year, which makes this year’s competition even more intriguing to watch.

France, of course, are the defending Grand Slam champions while Ireland finished up as the runners-up last year due to that six-point defeat at the Stade de France.

England have a new head coach for this year’s championship after the sacking of Eddie Jones. Former England captain Steve Borthwick is the man who has brought in to improve their fortunes.

Warren Gatland has drafted in some battled-hardened servants to the Wales squad for Saturday’s opener against an Ireland side who have been ranked number one in the world.

But which side will be able to best navigate the attritional nature of the Six Nations and generate some momentum before the World Cup in September?

Make your choice below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

