Ireland open 2023 Six Nations bid away to Wales, finish with England at home

The fixtures for next year’s championship were announced today.

By The42 Team Wednesday 20 Apr 2022, 2:15 PM
1 hour ago 1,152 Views 3 Comments
ireland-celebrate-winning-the-triple-crown Ireland celebrate winning the Triple Crown after the 2022 Six Nations. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

IRELAND WILL OPEN their 2023 Guinness Six Nations campaign away to Wales, and close it with a mouth-watering home showdown against England on St Patrick’s weekend.

Andy Farrell’s men kick off their bid at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 4 February [KO 2.15pm] before welcoming 2022 Grand Slam champions France to Dublin on 11 February.

Two away games then follow for Ireland: a trip to Italy on 25 February, and a visit to Scotland on 12 March, before they round out their campaign with an Aviva Stadium finale against England on 18 March.

France, meanwhile, will kick off the defence of their title in in Rome, and wrap up at home against Wales on March 18.

England get up and running against Scotland at Twickenham.

The fixtures in full are listed below:

2023 Guinness Six Nations fixtures

February 4 – Wales v Ireland (2.15pm), England v Scotland (4.45pm)
February 5 – Italy v France (3pm)

February 11 – Ireland v France (2.15pm), Scotland v Wales (4.45pm)
February 12 – England v Italy (3pm)

February 25 – Italy v Ireland (2.15pm), Wales v England (4.45pm)
February 26 – France v Scotland (3pm)

March 11 – Italy v Wales (2.15pm), England v France (4.45pm)
March 12 – Scotland v Ireland (3pm)

March 18 – Scotland v Italy (12.30pm), France v Wales (2.45pm), Ireland v England (5pm).

The42 Team

