Ireland open 2023 Six Nations bid away to Wales, finish with England at home

Ireland celebrate winning the Triple Crown after the 2022 Six Nations. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

IRELAND WILL OPEN their 2023 Guinness Six Nations campaign away to Wales, and close it with a mouth-watering home showdown against England on St Patrick’s weekend.

Andy Farrell’s men kick off their bid at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 4 February [KO 2.15pm] before welcoming 2022 Grand Slam champions France to Dublin on 11 February.

Two away games then follow for Ireland: a trip to Italy on 25 February, and a visit to Scotland on 12 March, before they round out their campaign with an Aviva Stadium finale against England on 18 March.

🪧 Our fixture list for the 2023 #GuinnessSixNations is here!



Andy Farrell's Ireland will open the Championship against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, 4th February! ⬇️#TeamOfUs | #IrishRugby — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) April 20, 2022

Advertisement

France, meanwhile, will kick off the defence of their title in in Rome, and wrap up at home against Wales on March 18.

England get up and running against Scotland at Twickenham.

2022 was epic......



Now let’s look ahead to the 2023 Guinness Six Nations 😍 — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) April 20, 2022

The fixtures in full are listed below:

2023 Guinness Six Nations fixtures

February 4 – Wales v Ireland (2.15pm), England v Scotland (4.45pm)

February 5 – Italy v France (3pm)

February 11 – Ireland v France (2.15pm), Scotland v Wales (4.45pm)

February 12 – England v Italy (3pm)

February 25 – Italy v Ireland (2.15pm), Wales v England (4.45pm)

February 26 – France v Scotland (3pm)

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

March 11 – Italy v Wales (2.15pm), England v France (4.45pm)

March 12 – Scotland v Ireland (3pm)

March 18 – Scotland v Italy (12.30pm), France v Wales (2.45pm), Ireland v England (5pm).