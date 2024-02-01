Quiz: How well do you remember last year's Six Nations?

Who scored Ireland's first try of the 2023 Six Nations, a second-minute effort against Wales at the Millennium Stadium? James Lowe Caelan Doris

Josh van der Flier James Ryan

Who did England lose to in their opener? France Italy

Scotland

How many games did Italy win? 1 0

3 2

Which referee took charge of the Ireland-France showdown at the Aviva Stadium? Wayne Barnes Luke Pearce

Jaco Peyper Ben O'Keeffe

Who scored the most points - and tries - overall? Ireland England

Scotland France

Who was named Player of the Tournament? Johnny Sexton Antoine Dupont

Damian Penaud Mack Hansen

Which English player was sent off in Ireland's Grand Slam decider? Freddie Steward Jack Willis

Billy Vunipola Maro Itoje

Can you remember how many tries Ireland scored that day? 4 3

6 5

During the tournament, Johnny Sexton surpassed Ronan O'Gara's Six Nations record to become the competition's all-time leading point scorer. What was the old mark? 575 557

560 567