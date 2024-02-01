Quiz: How well do you remember last year's Six Nations?

Who scored Ireland's first try of the 2023 Six Nations, a second-minute effort against Wales at the Millennium Stadium?
James Lowe
Caelan Doris
Josh van der Flier
James Ryan
Who did England lose to in their opener?
France
Italy
Scotland
How many games did Italy win?
1
0
3
2
Which referee took charge of the Ireland-France showdown at the Aviva Stadium?
Wayne Barnes
Luke Pearce
Jaco Peyper
Ben O'Keeffe
Who scored the most points - and tries - overall?
Ireland
England
Scotland
France
Who was named Player of the Tournament?
Johnny Sexton
Antoine Dupont
Damian Penaud
Mack Hansen
Which English player was sent off in Ireland's Grand Slam decider?
Freddie Steward
Jack Willis
Billy Vunipola
Maro Itoje
Can you remember how many tries Ireland scored that day?
4
3
6
5
During the tournament, Johnny Sexton surpassed Ronan O'Gara's Six Nations record to become the competition's all-time leading point scorer. What was the old mark?
575
557
560
567
France beat England 53-10, enjoying their first Six Nations win over the hosts at Twickenham since...
2006
2007
2005
2008
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile!
You scored out of !
Silver
Nice work!
You scored out of !
Bronze
Maybe you don't remember the 2023 Six Nations all too well...
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now, there's not much we can say about that...
