No Sexton, Dupont, Farrell - This year's Six Nations will feel different

THE SIX NATIONS launch wasn’t immune to the effects of Storm Isha. A few faces we had expected to see at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin today weren’t there.

France boss Fabien Galthié and his new captain Grégory Alldritt weren’t able to make it over to Ireland, while England skipper Jamie George had to join the proceedings via Zoom.

Some of the Six Nations bigwigs were absent so the introductory speeches weren’t part of the day and a few members of the media who had intended to travel from abroad had their plans canceled. They also took part over Zoom, with Andy Farrell saying it reminded him of the pandemic days.

The whole thing still added to the excitement that another edition of this great championship is nearly upon us but it definitely felt like something was missing.

Casual rugby fans tuning into the Six Nations in the coming weeks might have a similar experience as they realise that things look different this year.

There will be a sharp reminder that the Johnny Sexton era is over. That one might be jarring for even the most diehard Irish fans if things don’t go well for Farrell’s side.

The Six-Nations-only supporters will also miss the popular Keith Earls. ‘It’s coffee he’s doing now, is it?’ they’ll ask their more emotionally invested friends and family, who will be concerned about who fills in on the right wing in Mack Hansen’s absence.

Advertisement

At least the new skipper is extremely familiar. Peter O’Mahony is as well-known as they come. Last year, he was ranked as the fifth-most admired athlete in Ireland across all sports, according to the Teneo Sport and Sponsorship Index. His gruff on-pitch antics and his gardening have won him lots of fans. He has plenty of begrudgers too.

Andy Farrell is interviewed at the Six Nations launch. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

It’s well-known that O’Mahony has been through injury travails in his career but it was as far back as 2016 the last time Ireland couldn’t call on him in a Six Nations campaign. This year is Ireland’s first without Sexton since 2009, but O’Mahony’s leadership provides a sense of continuity.

When Farrell’s men clash with France on Friday 2 February in Marseille, those who haven’t tuned into rugby much since the World Cup will be wondering where the hell Antoine Dupont is. ‘Sevens?!’

The rugby nauses will explain that the French are also missing out-half Romain Ntamack, Thibaud Flament, Emmanuel Meafou, and Anthony Jelonch due to injury. Perhaps they’ll report this with an optimism about Ireland’s chances.

The following afternoon, England’s visit to Italy will be the introduction to Six Nations life without the talismanic Owen Farrell. The 32-year-old is taking a break from the Test game and that will need explaining. That’s even before getting into how Courtney Lawes could be missed just as much after his international retirement.

Wales host Scotland later that day and there could be questions about Dan Biggar not being there, given how his spikiness always made him hard to miss. Indeed, someone who only watches the Six Nations and even some who watch plenty will be thinking they don’t recognise the Welsh squad. At least good old Warren Gatland is in charge.

Like everyone except Italy, the Welsh have a new captain in 21-year-old lock Dafydd Jenkins while Scotland have followed a growing trend of naming co-captains in the mercurial Finn Russell and combative 23-year-old back row Rory Darge, whose jawline was perhaps the most chiseled of anyone’s at today’s launch.

Italy have stuck with Michele Lamaro as their skipper but they do have a new boss in the suave Gonzalo Quesada, who is proud to be the first Argentinian head coach in the Six Nations.

Immaculately turned out in Dublin today, he was happy to take questions in English, French, Italian, or Spanish. He even translated his answers himself, which presumably left his translator feeling short on game time.

Italy boss Gonzalo Quesada. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Quesada has a big job on his hands as Italy start at home against the English, then travel to Ireland and France in the next two rounds. He will hope to avoid the wooden spoon in his first year in charge.

At the other end of the table, les Bleus are the favourites for this Six Nations, marginally ahead of Ireland due to having home advantage in that hugely exciting opening clash.

The other nations must feel like this year is an opportunity given that the French and Irish have lost their talismanic leaders.

With both attempting to bounce back from the disappointment of World Cup quarter-final exits when they had higher hopes, it might be the time to pounce.