Poll: Who do you think will win the Six Nations?

THE 2024 SIX Nations action commences on Friday night in Marseille as Ireland travel to face France.

Andy Farrell’s side will feature in the showdown at the Vélodrome at 8pm, a game that kicks off this year’s tournament with a glamour tie.

Then on Saturday it will be Italy against England at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome at 2.15pm, before Wales face Scotland at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff later at 4.45pm.

Ireland are the reigning champions, while France (2022), Wales (2021) and England (2020), all have recent experience of claiming Six Nations glory.

But who do you think will win this year’s tournament?

Let us know.

