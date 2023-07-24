Six Nations introduces new 'Bunker' review process for World Cup warm-ups

IRELAND’S WORLD CUP warm-up games will feature the fresh innovations of a ‘bunker’ review process for potential foul play along with a shot clock.

The tweaks have been introduced by the Six Nations, as they have packaged their sides’ warm-up games as the Six Nations Summer Series.

Thus referees will be aided by a ‘bunker’ review process to identify potential foul play. Sitting in the bunker will be a dedicated ‘Foul Play Review Officer (FPRO), whose remit is to review any incidents in which a red card is not “clear and obvious.”

In these incidents, the referee and TMO will review no more than two video replays of an incident where foul play is suspected. If the referee is unsure as to whether the incident deserves a red card or not, the decision is passed to the Foul Play Review Officer and the player will leave the pitch for a 10-minute sin bin. Play will then continue, and the FPRO has a maximum of eight minutes to review the footage of the incident and recommend to the referee as to whether the incident deserves a yellow card or a red card. In the event of a yellow card, the player will complete their 10-minute sin bin and then return to the field. If the FPRO deems the incident worthy of a red card, the player will not return to the pitch and cannot be replaced.

It is being introduced in these games as a trial for potential wider use in the game. It’s intention is to support the referee while also speeding up the game.

Elsewhere, the warm-up games will also feature a shot clock that will be displayed in the stadium and on broadcast coverage. Players will have 90 seconds to kick a conversion and 60 seconds to kick a penalty.The shot clock was trialled in this year’s Six Nations.

Referees and the TMO will also have the support of Hawk-Eye technology across the games.

All of these innovations have been introduced on a trial basis for the summer games.

Ireland’s first warm-up game is at home against Italy on 5 August, followed by the visit of England on 19 August. They then play Samoa in France on 26 August. All of the games are live on RTÉ.