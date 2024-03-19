Dream team, player of the Six Nations, coach of the year

WITH THE DUST settling on the 2024 Six Nations, two of our rugby writers, Ciarán Kennedy and Murray Kinsella, make their picks for the standout performers.

Player of the Six Nations

Bundee Aki – Destructive in the carry, a tireless workrate and a passing game that deserves more credit, Aki’s playing the best rugby of his career. CK

Ben Earl – Even before England fully exploded into life against Ireland, he was a game-changing influence. Relentlessly effective. MK

Breakthrough player

Nolann Le Garrec – Won his first cap off the bench against Ireland, ended the tournament as France’s starting scrum-half. When Dupont returns, France’s quality at 9 will be unmatched. CK

Tommaso Menoncello - Not his first Six Nations but the one in which he stepped towards world-class level. The Italy centre, who had one start on the right wing, is belligerent in contact but technically classy too. MK

Coach

Italy boss Gonzalo Quesada. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Gonzalo Quesada - Even with Andy Farrell guiding Ireland to back-to-back titles, it has to be Quesada. The Argentinian has put the feel-good factor back into Italian Rugby. CK

Gonzalo Quesada - It felt a bit harsh when the Italian union decided to move on from Kieran Crowley but their decision has been vindicated. Quesada added layers of solidity and maturity to the existing attacking quality. MK

Phoenix award for reminder of class

Maro Itoje – With leaders Owen Farrell and Courtney Lawes gone, Itoje is more important to England than ever. Had a strong World Cup and backed that up with his best Six Nations in years. CK

George Ford – There were calls for change in England’s number 10 shirt before the clash with Ireland but Ford has finished the championship brilliantly. Kicked superbly and showed he still has attacking brilliance. MK

Moment of the Six Nations

For pure drama, it has to be Paolo Garbisi’s tee troubles in Lille. An incredible end to what should have been an historic day for Italy. CK

Tadhg Beirne scores against France. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Tadhg Beirne’s try for Ireland against France was the moment that underlined how well Andy Farrell’s team were playing in Marseille. Skillful build-up led to Jack Crowley’s slick assist pass for Beirne to finish and Ireland led 17-3 after half an hour of the key game of the entire Six Nations. MK

Dream team

CK: Hugo Keenan; Tommaso Menoncello, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Uini Atonio; Maro Itoje, Tadhg Beirne; François Cros, Michele Lamaro, Ben Earl.

MK: Thomas Ramos; Tommaso Menoncello, Juan Ignacio Brex, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Maro Itoje, Tadhg Beirne; George Martin, Michele Lamaro, Ben Earl.