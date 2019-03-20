This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Six Nations fixtures for 2020 and 2021 have just been announced

Scotland are up first for Andy Farrell’s Ireland.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 20 Mar 2019, 11:38 AM
Wales: open their Grand Slam defence against the Italians.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND WILL KICK off the first Guinness Six Nations campaign of the Andy Farrell era at home to Scotland on 1 February 2020.

The fixtures for the 2020 and 2021 tournaments were announced this morning with Ireland starting next year with back-to-back home fixtures against the Scots and Wales.

A trip to face England in Twickenham in Round 3 follows before a home game against Italy and a final-weekend showdown against France in Paris on Saturday 14 March.

The 2021 campaign begins away to Wales in Cardiff on Saturday 6 February, and finishes with a mouthwatering clash against England in the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 20 March.

Six Nations 2020

Round 1

  • Wales v Italy, Sat 1 Feb, 2.15pm
  • Ireland v Scotland, Sat 1 Feb, 4.45pm
  • France v England, Sun 2 Feb, 3pm

Round 2

  • Ireland v Wales, Sat 8 Feb, 2.15pm
  • Scotland v England, Sat 8 Feb, 4.45pm
  • France v Italy, Sun 9 Feb, 3pm

Round 3

  • Italy v Scotland, Sat 22 Feb, 2.15pm
  • Wales v France, Sat 22 Feb, 4.45pm
  • England v Ireland, Sun 23 Feb, 3pm

Round 4

  • Ireland v Italy, Sat 7 Mar, 2.15pm
  • England v Wales, Sat 7 Mar, 4.45pm
  • Scotland v France, Sun 8 Mar, 3pm

Round 5

  • Wales v Scotland, Sat 14 Mar, 2.15pm
  • Italy v England, Sat 14 Mar, 4.45pm
  • France v Ireland, Sat 14 Mar, 8pm

Six Nations 2021

Round 1

  • Italy v France, Sat 6 Feb, 2.15pm
  • England v Scotland, Sat 6 Feb, 4.45pm
  • Wales v Ireland, Sun 7 Feb, 3pm

Round 2

  • England v Italy, Sat 13 Feb, 2.15pm
  • Scotland v Wales, Sat 13 Feb, 4.45pm
  • Ireland v France, Sun 14 Feb, 3pm

Round 3

  • Italy v Ireland, Sat 27 Feb, 2.15pm
  • Wales v England, Sat 27 Feb, 4.45pm
  • France v Scotland, Sun 28 Feb, 3pm

Round 4

  • Italy v Wales, Sat 13 Mar, 2.15pm
  • England v France, Sat 13 Mar, 4.45pm
  • Scotland v Ireland, Sun 14 Mar, 3pm

Round 5

  • Scotland v Italy, Sat 20 Mar, 2.15pm
  • Ireland v England, Sat 20 Mar, 4.45pm
  • France v Wales, Sat 20 Mar, 8pm

