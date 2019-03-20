The Six Nations fixtures for 2020 and 2021 have just been announced

Wales: open their Grand Slam defence against the Italians.

IRELAND WILL KICK off the first Guinness Six Nations campaign of the Andy Farrell era at home to Scotland on 1 February 2020.

The fixtures for the 2020 and 2021 tournaments were announced this morning with Ireland starting next year with back-to-back home fixtures against the Scots and Wales.

A trip to face England in Twickenham in Round 3 follows before a home game against Italy and a final-weekend showdown against France in Paris on Saturday 14 March.

The 2021 campaign begins away to Wales in Cardiff on Saturday 6 February, and finishes with a mouthwatering clash against England in the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 20 March.

Six Nations 2020

Round 1

Wales v Italy, Sat 1 Feb, 2.15pm

Ireland v Scotland, Sat 1 Feb, 4.45pm

France v England, Sun 2 Feb, 3pm

Round 2

Ireland v Wales, Sat 8 Feb, 2.15pm

Scotland v England, Sat 8 Feb, 4.45pm

France v Italy, Sun 9 Feb, 3pm

Round 3

Italy v Scotland, Sat 22 Feb, 2.15pm

Wales v France, Sat 22 Feb, 4.45pm

England v Ireland, Sun 23 Feb, 3pm

Round 4

Ireland v Italy, Sat 7 Mar, 2.15pm

England v Wales, Sat 7 Mar, 4.45pm

Scotland v France, Sun 8 Mar, 3pm

Round 5

Wales v Scotland, Sat 14 Mar, 2.15pm

Italy v England, Sat 14 Mar, 4.45pm

France v Ireland, Sat 14 Mar, 8pm

Six Nations 2021

Round 1

Italy v France, Sat 6 Feb, 2.15pm

England v Scotland, Sat 6 Feb, 4.45pm

Wales v Ireland, Sun 7 Feb, 3pm

Round 2

England v Italy, Sat 13 Feb, 2.15pm

Scotland v Wales, Sat 13 Feb, 4.45pm

Ireland v France, Sun 14 Feb, 3pm

Round 3

Italy v Ireland, Sat 27 Feb, 2.15pm

Wales v England, Sat 27 Feb, 4.45pm

France v Scotland, Sun 28 Feb, 3pm

Round 4

Italy v Wales, Sat 13 Mar, 2.15pm

England v France, Sat 13 Mar, 4.45pm

Scotland v Ireland, Sun 14 Mar, 3pm

Round 5

Scotland v Italy, Sat 20 Mar, 2.15pm

Ireland v England, Sat 20 Mar, 4.45pm

France v Wales, Sat 20 Mar, 8pm

