BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 29 January 2021
Advertisement

Got an unforgettable Six Nations fan story? We want to hear from you

Win a Six Nations matchday hamper if you’re included in our new series.

By The42 Team Friday 29 Jan 2021, 1:09 PM
1 hour ago 653 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5339168
Ireland supporters on a famous day at Twickenham in 2018.
Image: Gareth Fuller
Ireland supporters on a famous day at Twickenham in 2018.
Ireland supporters on a famous day at Twickenham in 2018.
Image: Gareth Fuller

THERE WILL BE one key element missing when the Six Nations kicks off next week — the fans. 

A big part of what so many of us love about international rugby is being able to support your team in person, at home and abroad, when the tournament comes around each year.   

The global pandemic that led to the postponement of matches during the latter stages of the 2020 competition has forced organisers to schedule the upcoming games to be played behind closed doors. 

It’s an unfortunate reality and we can only hope that the situation improves enough for full crowds to return to stadia in time for 2022. 

Until then, The42 wants Ireland supporters to share their memories of the unique atmosphere, the unrivalled excitement and the sheer drama you have experienced at Six Nations matches in the past. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

ireland-fans-celebrate-a-try Fans cheer on the team at the Aviva Stadium. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Over the coming weeks, we will be running ‘Hear The Roar’, a series of articles in partnership with our Six Nations coverage sponsor William Hill.

Do you have an unforgettable story about attending an Ireland Six Nations game? Did you lose your ticket but still manage to witness O’Gara’s drop-goal at the Millennium Stadium? Were you in the stands of the Stade de France for O’Driscoll’s hat-trick? Did you paint London green when Joe Schmidt’s men won the Grand Slam on St Patrick’s Day in 2018?

We want to hear from you.

Simply email competitions@the42.ie with your full name and where you’re from, and tell us all about it (the year, the city, who the opponents were, what made it so memorable etc) in 150-200 words

Those picked to feature in the series will win themselves a Six Nations matchday hamper that is sure to improve your experience of watching the action from your home.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie