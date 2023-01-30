Kelleher managing hamstring injury as Stewart links up with Ireland

IRELAND HAVE CONFIRMED that hooker Rónan Kelleher has picked up a hamstring injury ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations opener against Wales in Cardiff.

Uncapped 22-year-old Ulster man Tom Stewart has been called into Andy Farrell’s Six Nations squad as a result.

Kelleher will remain with Ireland at their training camp in Portugal this week, with the IRFU saying his hamstring issue “will be managed” over the coming days.

It comes as a tough blow for 18-times capped Kelleher, who has had a cruel time with injuries.

The Leinster man missed last summer’s tour of New Zealand due to a shoulder injury and was also sidelined for the autumn Tests due to a hamstring issue.

Kelleher had made his comeback to action for Leinster in recent months, featuring in the URC and Champions Cup as he resumed his rivalry with Dan Sheehan for the number two shirt.

It had been expected that Sheehan would start against Wales this weekend, but Kelleher was firmly in contention for a return to the matchday 23. Experienced Ulster hooker Rob Herring was also vying for inclusion against the Welsh and he now looks set to offer back-up to Sheehan on Saturday.

Stewart has joined the squad in Portugal and will hope to impress in training.

The promising Ulster man has been in strong form for his province and also featured on the Emerging Ireland tour earlier this season.

Meanwhile, Ireland captain Johnny Sexton and tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong are expected to return from injury this weekend against Wales.

