This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 5 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Six Nations 'fully intends' to complete championship as Italy v England postponed

Tournament organisers have officially confirmed the clash in Rome is off for now.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 5 Mar 2020, 1:21 PM
6 minutes ago 78 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5034348

THE SIX NATIONS has underlined that it “fully intends” to see the 2020 championship completed as the tournament organisers confirmed that the Italy v England clash scheduled for 14 March in Rome has been postponed.

The postponement follows a decree from the Italian government yesterday that supporters will not be permitted to attend any sporting events in the country until at least 3 April due to concerns over spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The Italy v England fixture could have been played behind closed doors but that was never a likely scenario given the loss of earnings the Federazione Italiana Rugby would have suffered.

a-general-view-of-stadio-olimpico-ahead-of-the-game Stadio Olimpico won't be hosting Italy v England in two weekends' time. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The game has instead been postponed, but the Six Nations has not yet confirmed any date for the rescheduled fixture.

The women’s and U20s Six Nations fixtures between Italy and England due to take place on the same weekend of 13/14/15 March have also been postponed.

England’s visit to Italy is the second fixture of this year’s men’s Six Nations that has been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Italy’s visit to Ireland, which was originally scheduled for Saturday 7 March was postponed due to Irish government fears about the spread of the coronavirus.

There are now major worries that Ireland’s visit to Paris to take on France on 14 March is in danger, although the Six Nations said today that “all other Six Nations matches are set to go ahead as scheduled” based on current information.

The reality, as acknowledged in the Six Nations statement, is that national governments are the decision-makers in the current circumstances.

Importantly, the Six Nations stressed that it intends to see all 15 games of the 2020 championship completed in full “when time allows.”

There is no certainty on when the two postponed fixtures – with more to come, potentially – will be played, as the Six Nations stressed that it “will refrain from making any rescheduling announcements while we keep assessing the situation.”

Today’s Six Nations statement reads as follows:

“Six Nations notes the decree issued by the Italian Government on March 4th with respect to all upcoming sporting events in that country. The decision has now been taken to postpone the three matches between Italy and England (Men’s, Women’s, and U20) set to take place over the weekend of 13th/14th/15th March, with the intention to reschedule them at later dates.

“Based on the information that is currently available, all other Six Nations matches are set to go ahead as scheduled. As previously stated, Six Nations fully intends to complete all 15 games across all three championships when time allows. We will refrain from making any rescheduling announcements while we keep assessing the situation.

“Six Nations will continue to monitor developments with our unions and their respective governments and health authorities. We remain fully supportive of any preventative measures taken in the interests of overall public health in relation to the Coronavirus and we will respect instructions provided by government authorities and health organisations.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie