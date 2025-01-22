Advertisement
Referees such as Luke Pearce are set to be mic-ed up. Billy Stickland/INPHO
FreeLaying down the laws

Six Nations to benefit from law enhancements for upcoming series

Referees set to be mic-ed up to explain decisions to crowds.
7.18pm, 22 Jan 2025
FOLLOWING THE SUCCESS of several law trials and innovations introduced to the 2024 Autumn Nations Series, this year’s Men’s, Women’s and U20s Six Nations Championships will continue to promote the changes in game approach.

A popular addition to the Autumn Nations Series was the ability for referees to go ‘on mic’ to explain key decisions, decisive moments within a game for the benefit of those in stadia as well as being brought into broadcast coverage.

This feature is part of an ongoing effort to bring fans even closer to the key moments in fixtures and add another layer of understanding for fans following.

New for 2025 in the Men’s Six Nations will be ‘Touchfinder’, an evolution of the Smart Ball technology that has established itself in recent years. ‘Touchfinder’ is intended to support the team of match officials, specifically assistant referees, in identifying exactly where the ball crosses the touchline, purely from kicks into touch.

Another positive outcome from the recent Autumn Nations Series was an increase in ball-in-play and speed of play as a result of the reduction to 60 seconds for conversion kicks, and 30 seconds to form scrums and lineout. This will carry through into all three Six Nations Championships.

There are two new global law trials (GLTs) to be introduced during the 2025 Championship too, adopted to encourage speed of play. ‘Protecting the 9’ will enable cleaner play at the base of rucks, mauls and scrums and allowing play on for uncontested lineouts that aren’t straight, creating fewer stoppages in play.

Included will be the variation of the 20-minute red card that empowers referees to still award a full and permanent red card for deliberate and dangerous acts of foul play.

The 20-minute red card applies to technical offences. The offending team can replace the removed player, to punish the player not the team. If the player receives two yellow cards, that equals a 20-minute red card, because if either offence is deemed dangerous or deliberate it would constitute a full and permanent red card.

The TMO protocol has been revised, meaning the TMO will have additional power to identify clear and obvious infringements in the final attacking passage of play before scoring (knock on, forward pass and in touch) and specifically within the final two phases (offside, maul obstruction and tackle complete).

Author
