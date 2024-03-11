Advertisement
Will Peter O'Mahony lift the Guinness Six Nations Championship? Dan Sheridan/INPHO
ANALYSIS

What are the Six Nations title permutations ahead of final day?

Here we look at what the four teams in contention on the final day of the Six Nations need to do to win the tournament.
1
764
57 minutes ago

WITH THE CONCLUDING round of fixtures in the Six Nations taking place on Saturday, we examine who needs what to prevail.

Ireland

Position: 1st

Points: 16

Last game: Scotland, (H), 4.45pm

Avoid defeat, and the Guinness Six Nations will be retained by Ireland.

But even if they should fall to their second defeat in a week, then they have built themselves a considerable scoring difference cushion to likely be pipped by England.

Finish within seven points of Scotland, or secure a bonus point for scoring four or more tries, and their vast scoring difference (+80) does all the lifting.      

England

Position: 2nd

Points: 12

Last game: France, (A), 8pm

As much as they will wring out of Marcus Smith’s drop goal win at Twickenham over Ireland, there will hardly be Champagne corks popping in Paris on Saturday night.

They need to beat France with a bonus point, but hope that Scotland set up a miserly enough defence to deny Ireland a point from their game.

Scotland

Position: 3rd

Points: 11

Last game: Ireland (A), 4.45pm

It’s all so simple for Gregor Townsend’s men. All they have to do is produce a bonus point win over Ireland, in Dublin, and deny them a point themselves.

Then they require snookers and for France to beat England without a bonus point, or with a bonus point with a smaller margin. 

France

Position: 4th

Points: 11

Last game: England (H), 8pm

If it all goes well in Dublin in the mid-afternoon, then the atmosphere in Lyon could be fairly doused in the evening.

It’s mathematically possible, but highly unlikely.  

Declan Bogue
declan@the42.ie
