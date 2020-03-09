This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Six Nations confirm Wales-Scotland clash to go ahead as planned

There is uncertainty surrounding Ireland’s U20 and Women’s fixtures against France.

By Emma Duffy Monday 9 Mar 2020, 1:52 PM
1 hour ago 1,169 Views 1 Comment
Wales’ captain Alun Wyn Jones and Scotland’s captain Stuart Hogg at the Six Nations launch.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DESPITE IRELAND’S SIX Nations clash with France being postponed ahead of this weekend, the meeting of Wales and Scotland has gotten the green light.

A statement from Six Nations Rugby confirms the “Wales v Scotland Guinness Six Nations and U20s Six Nations matches will be going ahead as scheduled,” though there is uncertainty surrounding Ireland’s Women’s and U20s fixtures with France as of now.

“We are still awaiting confirmation for the Women’s and U20s fixtures,” the body stated.

The decision was made this afternoon to postpone Andy Farrell’s side’s match in Paris due to fears over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The news was announced by French Sports Minister Roxana Mărăcineanu, after the French government last night banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

Italy-England was already on ice due to the virus, but Wales and Scotland’s showdown at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday [KO 2.15pm] is set to go ahead as planned.

Adam Griggs’ Ireland Women are due to face France at Stadium Lille-Métropole on Sunday [KO 1.30pm], after their scheduled clash with Italy in Dublin was postponed, while Noel McNamara’s U20s are pencilled in for a 8pm kick-off on Friday at Stade Aime Giral.

This afternoon’s Six Nations statement, in full, reads:

“Following instructions received from the authorities in France, the decision has been made to postpone the Round 5 Guinness Six Nations match between France and Ireland. We are still awaiting confirmation for the Women’s and U20s fixtures.

eimear-considine-and-lan-jason Ireland Women were beaten by France last year. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“The Wales V Scotland Guinness Six Nations and U20s Six Nations matches will be going ahead as scheduled.

“The fixture between Wales Women and Scotland Women is also postponed after a Scottish player tested positive for Covid-19 and a further seven members of the Scotland camp (players and management) are self-isolating.

“Six Nations and its constituent Unions and federations will work closely to identify dates on which all postponed matches will take place. No immediate announcement will be made on rescheduling as we will need to discuss with all relevant stakeholders and assess the evolution of the situation.”

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie