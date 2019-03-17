This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 17 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

AWJ +14: It's The42s Six Nations Team of the Championship

Here’s who stood out for us since the start of February.

By The42 Team Sunday 17 Mar 2019, 12:28 PM
57 minutes ago 5,543 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/4546811

ANOTHER 15 TEST matches are in the books, and it all ended in another superb Slam for Wales while their domestic rugby sides endure turmoil. 

Here’s who stood out since February and earned a nod into our totally subjective Team of the Championship.

Let us know if there’s anyone you’d sub in.

15. Liam Williams (Wales)

A brilliant talent who gave Wales enormous assurance in aerial exchanges and, as usual, proved an elusive runner in attack.

14. Damian Penaud (France)

Damian Penaud scores their first try despite Chris Ashton Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Poor in Twickenham, but otherwise a bright spark in France’s troublesome tournament as he offered a solid wide threat. Most impressive on the final day when assisting scores and defending stoutly to deny Italy a shock.

13. Henry Slade (England)

Made for an exciting addition to England’s midfield and really knitted the back-line together. Combined well with Manu Tuilagi, who he shades for a place here.

12. Hadleigh Parkes (Wales)

Try-scoring hero of the Grand Slam game, but had already earned his place in this XV after getting through mountains of work in setting that dominant Welsh defence.

Hadleigh Parkes Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

11. Darcy Graham (Scotland)

Jonny May scored twice as many tries, but Graham helped ease Scottish concerns amid a spate of back three injuries. Showed brilliant footwork in tackles and electric pace to give England a real fright in Twickenham.

10. Finn Russell (Scotland)

Finn Russell celebrates scoring a try Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Call it recency bias, but the tournament’s final game was a thrilling watch and Russell was at the heart of it as he padded out his assist stats. Also impressed in breaking down Wales’ defence in week four with a slick set-play execution. With the two Lions playmakers off form at different points of the tournament Wales sharing their 10 duties, Russell’s exceptional skill gets the nod here.

9. Ben Youngs (England)

His half-back partner lost form as the tournament wore on, but Youngs continued to set the tone for England with zippy passing and consistently accurate kicking.

1. Cian Healy (Ireland)

A consistently positive presence in the Ireland pack amid so much stuttering as Ireland lost hold of the winning feeling.

2. Ken Owens (Wales)

Found himself playing back row for Scarlets before the tournament, but there’s never any doubt about his quality at hooker as his diligent work set the tone for Wales’ slow march to glory.

Sean O'Brien and Ken Owens Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

3. Tomas Francis (Wales)

The cornerstone of Wales’ Grand Slam. Francis was brimming with intent on every carry, tackle and set-piece.

4. George Kruis (England)

A tower of strength in the England pack, the consistent presence Eddie Jones has built his pack and set-piece around and he doesn’t skimp on work around the field.

5. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

Alun Wyn Jones celebrates winning Captain, leader legend. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

A stand-out candidate for player of the tournament, his performance against England was a wonder of the modern game as he bent the match to his will one ruck at a time.

6. Peter O’Mahony (Ireland)

Peter O'Mahony charges down Antoine Dupont's kick POM blocking Dupont's kick. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Ireland’s player of the tournament and played all 400 minutes while Joe Schmidt chopped and changed other areas. Stood up to lead by his actions superbly in Edinburgh and Rome. A vital part of the line-out in Devin Toner’s absence.

7. Tom Curry (England)

The top tackler in the Championship and you could feel the thump of every last one. The 20-year-old was a tremendous addition that looked like it would bring Eddie Jones’ men back to the top of the podium until it went sour in Cardiff.

Tom Curry Source: James Crombie/INPHO

8. Josh Navidi (Wales)

Played blindside more often than not, but we’ve nudged Billy Vunipola out of this selection to accommodate the relentless workhorse that kept Wales ticking in tough times away to France and Italy. He didn’t let up in the battles with England and Ireland either.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    AWJ +14: It's The42s Six Nations Team of the Championship
    AWJ +14: It's The42s Six Nations Team of the Championship
    'We haven't been catastrophic' - Schmidt must identify bug that has hit Ireland
    Jones sees Twickenham collapse as 'a great lesson' for England
    CHELTENHAM
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    'I'll be 93 in April, the same day as the Queen of England' - hoping for All-Ireland club final glory
    Willie Mullins: 'I haven't let the Gold Cup burrow into my mind but now it's arrived it's fantastic'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Nuno delighted to take Wolves back to glory days
    Nuno delighted to take Wolves back to glory days
    Rooney scores first MLS hat-trick to kickstart second season Stateside
    'I don't like to win in that way. I am sorry': Guardiola on lack of VAR
    IRELAND
    'Pressure can do very strange things to you' - Ireland captain Best
    'Pressure can do very strange things to you' - Ireland captain Best
    'Those two guys are not the reason we lost' - Schmidt on Sexton and Murray
    Wales do the Slam as Schmidt's shambolic Ireland end Six Nations on dire note
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'It was a bit of a shock' - The teen sensation named in Mick McCarthy's first Ireland squad
    'It was a bit of a shock' - The teen sensation named in Mick McCarthy's first Ireland squad
    Controversial Aguero winner keeps City's quadruple hopes alive
    Late Hernandez double dents Huddersfield's survival hopes

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie