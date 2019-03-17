AWJ +14: It's The42s Six Nations Team of the Championship

ANOTHER 15 TEST matches are in the books, and it all ended in another superb Slam for Wales while their domestic rugby sides endure turmoil.

Here’s who stood out since February and earned a nod into our totally subjective Team of the Championship.

Let us know if there’s anyone you’d sub in.

15. Liam Williams (Wales)

A brilliant talent who gave Wales enormous assurance in aerial exchanges and, as usual, proved an elusive runner in attack.

14. Damian Penaud (France)

Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Poor in Twickenham, but otherwise a bright spark in France’s troublesome tournament as he offered a solid wide threat. Most impressive on the final day when assisting scores and defending stoutly to deny Italy a shock.

13. Henry Slade (England)

Made for an exciting addition to England’s midfield and really knitted the back-line together. Combined well with Manu Tuilagi, who he shades for a place here.

12. Hadleigh Parkes (Wales)

Try-scoring hero of the Grand Slam game, but had already earned his place in this XV after getting through mountains of work in setting that dominant Welsh defence.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

11. Darcy Graham (Scotland)

Jonny May scored twice as many tries, but Graham helped ease Scottish concerns amid a spate of back three injuries. Showed brilliant footwork in tackles and electric pace to give England a real fright in Twickenham.

10. Finn Russell (Scotland)

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Call it recency bias, but the tournament’s final game was a thrilling watch and Russell was at the heart of it as he padded out his assist stats. Also impressed in breaking down Wales’ defence in week four with a slick set-play execution. With the two Lions playmakers off form at different points of the tournament Wales sharing their 10 duties, Russell’s exceptional skill gets the nod here.

9. Ben Youngs (England)

His half-back partner lost form as the tournament wore on, but Youngs continued to set the tone for England with zippy passing and consistently accurate kicking.

1. Cian Healy (Ireland)

A consistently positive presence in the Ireland pack amid so much stuttering as Ireland lost hold of the winning feeling.

2. Ken Owens (Wales)

Found himself playing back row for Scarlets before the tournament, but there’s never any doubt about his quality at hooker as his diligent work set the tone for Wales’ slow march to glory.

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

3. Tomas Francis (Wales)

The cornerstone of Wales’ Grand Slam. Francis was brimming with intent on every carry, tackle and set-piece.

4. George Kruis (England)

A tower of strength in the England pack, the consistent presence Eddie Jones has built his pack and set-piece around and he doesn’t skimp on work around the field.

5. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

Captain, leader legend. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

A stand-out candidate for player of the tournament, his performance against England was a wonder of the modern game as he bent the match to his will one ruck at a time.

6. Peter O’Mahony (Ireland)

POM blocking Dupont's kick. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Ireland’s player of the tournament and played all 400 minutes while Joe Schmidt chopped and changed other areas. Stood up to lead by his actions superbly in Edinburgh and Rome. A vital part of the line-out in Devin Toner’s absence.

7. Tom Curry (England)

The top tackler in the Championship and you could feel the thump of every last one. The 20-year-old was a tremendous addition that looked like it would bring Eddie Jones’ men back to the top of the podium until it went sour in Cardiff.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

8. Josh Navidi (Wales)

Played blindside more often than not, but we’ve nudged Billy Vunipola out of this selection to accommodate the relentless workhorse that kept Wales ticking in tough times away to France and Italy. He didn’t let up in the battles with England and Ireland either.

