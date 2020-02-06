This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 6 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

WIN: We've got 3 pairs of tickets for Ireland's Six Nations clash with Wales to give away

Ireland will be looking for their second win of the championship – and we’ve teamed up with Volkswagen to give away tickets.

By The42 Team Thursday 6 Feb 2020, 5:58 PM
22 minutes ago 488 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4995269

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

IRELAND FACE WALES this weekend in the Guinness Six Nations, following their win against Scotland last Saturday.

The stakes are high as Andy Farrell’s side aim for a more assured performance after a sometimes-shaky showing against the Scots. Kick off is 2.15pm at the Aviva Stadium – and you could be there too. 

We have three pairs of tickets to the match to give away courtesy of Volkswagen, a proud sponsor of Irish rugby. To be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is email competitions@the42.ie with the answer to this question:

Who took over as Ireland head coach after the 2019 Rugby World Cup?

We’ll pick three winners at random from the entries tomorrow and will let the winner know by email. Journal Media’s decision is final. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie