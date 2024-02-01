Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
France's Damian Penaud and Ireland's James Lowe. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Have your say

Poll: Who do you think will be the top try scorer in the Six Nations?

The action starts on Friday night in Marseille.
1
271
33 minutes ago

LAST YEAR IT was French winger Damian Penaud who blazed a trail through the Six Nations and was the tournament’s top try scorer.

The Bordeaux Begles player touched down five times to bag that accolade, one he also shared in 2022 with three tries, alongside team-mate Gabin Villiére and Ireland’s James Lowe.

Will the 2024 tournament see Penaud finish top try scorer as he prepares to start out with Friday’s game against Ireland in Marseille?

He’s the favourite with Lowe, Scotland’s Duhan van der Merwe, France’s Louis Bielle-Biarrey, England’s Tommy Freeman and Ireland’s Dan Sheehan, some of the other main contenders.

But who do you think will be the top try scorer come the end of the action on Saturday 16 March?

Let us know what you think.


Poll Results:

Damian Penaud (50)
Dan Sheehan (10)
Other (9)
James Lowe (6)
Louis Bielle-Biarrey (4)
Duhan van der Merwe (2)
Tommy Freeman (2)







Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     