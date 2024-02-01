Poll: Who do you think will be the top try scorer in the Six Nations?

LAST YEAR IT was French winger Damian Penaud who blazed a trail through the Six Nations and was the tournament’s top try scorer.

The Bordeaux Begles player touched down five times to bag that accolade, one he also shared in 2022 with three tries, alongside team-mate Gabin Villiére and Ireland’s James Lowe.

Will the 2024 tournament see Penaud finish top try scorer as he prepares to start out with Friday’s game against Ireland in Marseille?

He’s the favourite with Lowe, Scotland’s Duhan van der Merwe, France’s Louis Bielle-Biarrey, England’s Tommy Freeman and Ireland’s Dan Sheehan, some of the other main contenders.

But who do you think will be the top try scorer come the end of the action on Saturday 16 March?

Let us know what you think.

