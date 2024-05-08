Six Nations Rugby launches U20 Women’s Summer Series

SIX NATIONS RUGBY has announced a new women’s ‘Summer Series’ development tournament.

The competition will feature all Six Nations teams, with squads made up of predominantly U20s players. Each union will also be able to select up to three U23 players per matchday squad.

The inaugural edition of the tournament will be held in Parma, Italy, and run from 4-14 July, taking in three competitive match days.

Ireland will play England, Italy and Scotland at the event.

Six Nations rugby says the Summer Series is “intended to offer players a vital new opportunity to graduate through the rugby development pathway, from the U18 level. For those players who may have missed the Under-18 entry point onto the rugby pathway, the Women’s Summer Series opens another route to international rugby.

“Similar to the Six Nations U18 Festivals, each union will involve coaches and match officials from their respective nation, to ensure it is not only the players that are offered the opportunity to gain vital experience and develop alongside each other.”

Julie Paterson, Chief of Rugby at Six Nations Rugby, added: “The ability for the players, coaches, and match officials to gain rugby experience and exposure to a structured international pathway are vitals elements of the mission to motivate the long term, sustainable development of the women’s game. Introducing the Women’s Summer Series delivers on this mission and commitment.

“Over the last three years, the Women’s U18s Festivals have provided a competitive and successful development platform. We are now able to offer the next phase for players, coaches, and match officials to graduate to, and continue to gain experience.

“Performances from England and France in the senior Women’s Six Nations have highlighted the benefit a successful development infrastructure, and thriving domestic club game, can accelerate the develop of players.

“The combination of the U18 Festivals and now the Women’s Summer Series, provides an opportunity for rugby experience to be gained for the benefit of all six unions and federations.

“With energy and enthusiasm, coupled with patience and support, the pathway will feed through to the elite women’s game.”

The tournament will be broadcast on the Six Nations Rugby YouTube channel.