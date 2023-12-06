Six players who could be the breakout stars of the Champions Cup

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Tom Ahern (Munster)

AHERN CAME INTO the season as one of the most exciting second row prospects in Ireland but recent performances suggest he may actually be one of the most exciting back row prospects to boot.

The 23-year-old was handed his first start at blindside in the recent URC defeat at Leinster and continued in the role against Glasgow last weekend, where he capped a superb outing with two tries.

It’s not yet clear where Ahern’s long-term future lies but the athletic 6’9” forward was one of Munster’s most impressive performers across the early rounds of the new URC season after missing nearly all of the 2022/23 campaign after shoulder surgery.

With World Cup-winner Jean Kleyn ruled out until the New Year and Peter O’Mahony still working his way back from injury, Ahern could have an important role to play across Munster’s opening Champions Cup fixtures.

– Ciarán Kennedy

Cameron Hanekom (Bulls)

The 21-year-old has had a brilliant start to the season in the URC with the Bulls, showcasing his rounded physical and technical skillset from the number eight shirt. While Hanekom has played in the two other back row slots before, he looks like a pure number eight thanks to that complete armoury.

An impressive performer for the South Africa U20s in 2022, he has looked more than comfortable stepping up into senior professional rugby. He’s not a small man at around 6ft 3ins and 107kg, but Hanekom is about more than power, as with all the best South African back row players.

Interestingly, Hanekom’s grandmother was born in Wales so he is eligible for Warren Gatland’s side, as well as his native land.

– Murray Kinsella

Nicolas Depoortère (Bordeaux Bègles)

The joint top try-scorer at this summer’s U20 World Cup, powerful centre Depoortère has already started seven of Bordeaux’s nine league fixtures this term, coming off the bench in another.

He’s a big man, standing at 6’4 and tipping the scales at just over 94kg. That his two tries in this season’s Top 14 have come away to Racing and La Rochelle is clear evidence, too, that Depoortère is ready for the big stage.

In a backline containing France’s potential Six Nations half-back pairing of Maxime Lucu and Matthieu Jalibert, and with the explosive talents of Yoram Moefana, Damian Penaud and Louis Bielle-Biarray to either side of him, Depoortère should soon join his club teammates in Fabien Galthié’s plans.

– Gavan Casey

Henry Arundell (Racing 92)

Arundell is perhaps the most exciting young talent in English rugby and looks set to really announce himself on the European stage this season. The explosive 21-year-old – who can play at fullback or on the wing – joined Racing 92 over the summer after London Irish went into administration, his signature a real coup for new Racing boss Stuart Lancaster amid plenty of interest from Premiership clubs.

Arundell has two seasons of Premiership Rugby experience and has been capped 10 times by England – scoring a try with his first touch on debut against Australia last year – but this will be his first season playing in the Champions Cup.

Given his impressive start to the 2023/24 campaign – scoring three tries away to Toulon on his first cap for Racing – he could prove a game-changer for Lancaster’s side in Europe.

– Ciarán Kennedy

Theo McFarland (Saracens)

McFarland looked set to be a breakthrough player in the Champions Cup last season but injury cut that mission short and he was missed by Sarries. However, the 28-year-old was fit for the World Cup and starred for Samoa in what was largely a disappointing campaign for them.

Capable of playing in the second row or in the number six shirt, the remarkably athletic and skillful McFarland looks set to kick on again with his club now.

This is just his third season as a top-level professional rugby player, having previously played international basketball for Samoa. McFarland switched into full-time rugby in 2019 with his nation’s 7s team and has been brilliant for Sarries when fit and firing.

– Murray Kinsella

Suleiman Hartzenberg (Stormers)

The 20-year-old wing and occasional centre was enjoying a fruitful URC season for the eventual finalists in Cape Town before a knee injury in April ended his season — as well as his chances of repping the Baby Boks at their home U20 World Cup.

Hartzenberg only returned for the Stormers off the bench during Saturday’s victory over Zebre, a clear indication that John Dobson is keen to involve him away to Leicester and/or at home to La Rochelle in the South Africans’ first two Champions Cup fixtures.

Hartzenberg once tore asunder Welsh schools rugby while on an exchange year at Llandovery College from his own school in Cape Town, Bishop’s College. He should travel well even on soft terrain at Welford Road this weekend as he begins to remind us of his electrifying talents.

– Gavan Casey