Champions set for repeat of 2019 fixtures as Clare senior draws are made

REIGNING CLARE CHAMPIONS Sixmilebridge will face a repeat of last year’s quarter-final tie in their opening round tie in the 2020 senior hurling championship in the Banner county.

Sixmilebridge, who will have Davy Fitzgerald involved again this year as he combines it with his Wexford senior role, were drawn against Éire Óg in this evening’s draw. The title holders won 3-16 to 1-19 in their quarter-final meeting in 2019.

Cratloe, beaten finalists for the last two years, will meet Kilmaley in their clash while Ballyea, who have won two of the last four county crowns, were paired with last season’s semi-finalists Crusheen.

Source: Clare GAA

—–

The standout tie at the start of the Clare senior football championship will be a repeat of last year’s final between St Joseph’s Miltown-Malbay and Kilmurry-Ibrickane.

St Joseph’s won last year’s decider by 0-12 to 0-8 in a replay success that ensured they retained their crown and clinched their third triumph in five campaigns.

—–

The senior hurling action is set to commence on 31 July with the football schedule beginning on 7 August. It is planned to hold the senior finals in both codes on the weekend of 26-27 September.

Related Read Wexford make draws for senior club action as Galway bring forward starting date for group games

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!