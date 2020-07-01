This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Champions set for repeat of 2019 fixtures as Clare senior draws are made

Davy Fitzgerald’s Sixmilebridge will take on Éire Óg in their senior hurling opener.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 1 Jul 2020, 8:37 PM
20 minutes ago 281 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5121571
Davy Fitzgerald and Noel Purcell celebrate Sixmilebridge's senior title win last year.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Davy Fitzgerald and Noel Purcell celebrate Sixmilebridge's senior title win last year.
Davy Fitzgerald and Noel Purcell celebrate Sixmilebridge's senior title win last year.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

REIGNING CLARE CHAMPIONS Sixmilebridge will face a repeat of last year’s quarter-final tie in their opening round tie in the 2020 senior hurling championship in the Banner county.

Sixmilebridge, who will have Davy Fitzgerald involved again this year as he combines it with his Wexford senior role, were drawn against Éire Óg in this evening’s draw. The title holders won 3-16 to 1-19 in their quarter-final meeting in 2019.

Cratloe, beaten finalists for the last two years, will meet Kilmaley in their clash while Ballyea, who have won two of the last four county crowns, were paired with last season’s semi-finalists Crusheen.

ClareSHC Source: Clare GAA

—–

The standout tie at the start of the Clare senior football championship will be a repeat of last year’s final between St Joseph’s Miltown-Malbay and Kilmurry-Ibrickane.

St Joseph’s won last year’s decider by 0-12 to 0-8 in a replay success that ensured they retained their crown and clinched their third triumph in five campaigns.

ClareSFC

—–

The senior hurling action is set to commence on 31 July with the football schedule beginning on 7 August. It is planned to hold the senior finals in both codes on the weekend of 26-27 September.

