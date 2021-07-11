Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 11 July 2021
Advertisement

Captain Kolisi among latest Covid positives but Springboks resume training

The World Cup winners have “a large group” of players back on the pitch today.

By Murray Kinsella Sunday 11 Jul 2021, 9:28 AM
52 minutes ago 1,236 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5492039
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi.
Image: PA
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi.
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi.
Image: PA

THE SPRINGBOKS HAVE confirmed that World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi is among the latest group of positive Covid-19 cases in their squad.

Nine new cases in recent days bring to 23 the total number of confirmed positive cases in the Springboks’ set-up over the last two weeks as the virus wreaks havoc on their build-up to a three-game Test series against Warren Gatland’s Lions.

Kolisi, Makazole Mapimpi, Bongi Mbonambi, Dan du Preez, Ox Nché, and Scarra Ntubeni are the latest players to test positive, while three members of team management have also recorded positive tests.

Head coach Jacques Nienaber is among those still in isolation after the Springboks reported 12 new cases in their camp earlier this week.

The Boks say they undertook four rounds of PCR testing this week and also enforced a “six-day preventative self-isolation period,” meaning that they haven’t trained at all since last week. Their planned clash with Georgia on Friday was cancelled.

However, SA Rugby says the testing and isolation has now cleared “a large group of players” to resume training today as the Boks look to kick-start their preparation for the Lions series again.

The Boks have called up Sharks hooker Fez Mbatha and Bulls prop Lizo Gqoboka to cover for some of their Covid-related absences in the front row.

With Nienaber still isolating, SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus will lead Springboks training.

South Africa A – a team that will be formed from the Springboks squad – are currently still due to play the Lions on Wednesday in Cape Town.

“We’re delighted to be able to return to the field and resume our preparations for the Castle Lager Lions Series,” said Nienaber.

Get exclusive
lions analysis

Get members-only video analysis and Insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella

Become a Member

“It has been a challenging week with the Test against Georgia cancelled and the entire squad self-isolating for a few days as a preventative measure, so the players cannot wait to get back on the park.

“The Test against Georgia was important for us with an eye on preparing to face the British & Irish Lions, but these are extraordinary times and we have to adapt as a team, and I have to commend the players and management for that.

“We are a tight-knit coaching team and everyone takes responsibility in their respective roles.

“It is also great to have Rassie steering the ship while I am away. He has been part of the system for several years now and he guided most of these players to the Rugby World Cup title in 2019, so the team is in great hands.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie