2017 Gold Cup hero Sizing John falls on his long-awaited return at Punchestown

SIZING JOHN APPEARED to emerge unscathed after falling on his comeback run at Punchestown this afternoon.

Jessica Harrington’s 2017 Cheltenham Gold Cup champion was making his return after 733 days off the track with injury.

But instead it was Rachael Blackmore who stole a march on her rivals as Irish Grand National winner Burrows Saint made all the running to win the 2m4f Punchestown Hurdle.

Now rising 10, Sizing John was sent off third favourite at 4/1 in the hands of Barry Geraghty and looked to be travelling well before coming down after jumping the third last.

“Sizing John seems fine after his unfortunate fall,” a message posted on Harrington’s Twitter account said. “Barry said he felt full of running.”

Blackmore and Burrows Saint (13/2) couldn’t be reeled in by the chasing pack, winning by three-and-a-quarter lengths from 13/8 favourite Saglawy, with 16/1 shot Sayo a length and a quarter back in third.

🏆 Not for catching!



Burrows Saint makes all of the running under a fine ride by @rachaelblackmor to land a 1-2-3-4 for @WillieMullinsNH in the €20,000 @punchestownrace Hurdle



Sizing John is up OK after his fall in the contest



Results ⏩ https://t.co/wE44pDpHUx pic.twitter.com/00xmHfekOp — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 31, 2019

