This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 31 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

2017 Gold Cup hero Sizing John falls on his long-awaited return at Punchestown

Another festive win for Rachael Blackmore.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 31 Dec 2019, 2:17 PM
1 hour ago 1,104 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4950488
Comeback: Sizing John (file photo).
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Comeback: Sizing John (file photo).
Comeback: Sizing John (file photo).
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

SIZING JOHN APPEARED to emerge unscathed after falling on his comeback run at Punchestown this afternoon.

Jessica Harrington’s 2017 Cheltenham Gold Cup champion was making his return after 733 days off the track with injury.

But instead it was Rachael Blackmore who stole a march on her rivals as Irish Grand National winner Burrows Saint made all the running to win the 2m4f Punchestown Hurdle.

Now rising 10, Sizing John was sent off third favourite at 4/1 in the hands of Barry Geraghty and looked to be travelling well before coming down after jumping the third last.

“Sizing John seems fine after his unfortunate fall,” a message posted on Harrington’s Twitter account said. “Barry said he felt full of running.”

Blackmore and Burrows Saint (13/2) couldn’t be reeled in by the chasing pack, winning by three-and-a-quarter lengths from 13/8 favourite Saglawy, with 16/1 shot Sayo a length and a quarter back in third.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie